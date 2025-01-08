Alloy Therapeutics Announces a Target Specific Collaboration and License Agreement for use of AntiClastic™ Antisense Platform with Sanofi

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting edge drug discovery technologies, announced today a target specific collaboration and license agreement for the use of their novel and proprietary AntiClastic Antisense Platform with Sanofi for a central nervous system (CNS) target. In return, Sanofi will provide Alloy with upfront license fees and near-term preclinical milestone payments up to $27.5 million. Alloy will also be eligible to receive discovery, development, and commercial milestone payments of over $400 million, as well as tiered royalties on sales of any products resulting from the collaboration. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing innovative therapeutics in the CNS space.





Alloy’s AntiClastic Antisense platform allows drug developers to realize the true potential of antisense therapeutics by reaching intracellular disease targets at the RNA level. The platform addresses limitations of current antisense chemistries relating to therapeutic index. This technology platform was launched by Alloy in 2023 after exclusively licensing its underlying intellectual property which implements a novel spatial conformation of the oligonucleotide developed by Sudhir Agrawal of Arnay Sciences.

“At Alloy Therapeutics, we’re transforming RNA therapeutics by bridging foundational insights with modern innovation,” said Vinod Vathipadiekal, Chief Scientific Officer, Genetic Medicines at Alloy Therapeutics. “Our work on the AntiClastic Antisense platform and the data generated is pushing the technology beyond current standards and driving innovation that has the potential to redefine what’s possible in RNA therapeutics. With the capabilities we have built and validated, we are excited to work with Sanofi, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on Alloy’s commitment to open collaboration and accessible technologies to ensure these breakthroughs can drive the development of superior RNA-based therapies for patients.”

Through the collaboration, Sanofi will leverage their neuroscience expertise and collaborate with Alloy to use the AntiClastic Antisense platform for delivery of therapeutics to the brain, aiming to develop a novel class of genetic medicine capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier.

“We’re excited to partner with Sanofi, a global leader in healthcare innovation, on this landmark licensing agreement for our AntiClastic Antisense platform,” said Errik Anderson, Alloy Therapeutics CEO and Founder. “When we began working with Dr. Agrawal, a renowned leader in antisense therapeutics, to integrate his groundbreaking work into Alloy’s genetic medicines platform, we were confident in its potential to revolutionize antisense drug development and reshape the broader drug discovery landscape. This collaboration exemplifies Alloy’s adaptable, multi-modality approach, providing our partners with a comprehensive suite of discovery solutions and access to novel platforms to accelerate the development of the most effective therapies for patients in need.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

About the Alloy Therapeutics Genetic Medicines AntiClastic Antisense Platform

AntiClastic Antisense Platform, an offering under Alloy’s Genetic Medicines business unit, is a novel therapeutic format—exclusively available through Alloy Therapeutics collaborations—that is designed to overcome potency and therapeutic index challenges that have historically limited the promise of antisense drugs. Sudhir Agrawal invented the core technology, which combines improvements in the primary sequence with a novel spatial conformation of nucleic acid drugs to promote the delivery of antisense to target RNA, mitigate the inflammatory response, and improve a drug’s therapeutic index. The resultant drug candidates have shown a significant increase in potency compared to gapmer antisense formats. Partners can apply this format to existing antisense sequences or partner to discover new AntiClastic Antisense molecules against their intended target. Learn more at https://alloytx.com/genetic-medicines/.

