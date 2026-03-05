SUBSCRIBE
Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. Targets Optimizing Aging and Longevity: Quantum Computing, Advanced AI, Genomics

March 5, 2026 | 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. is utilizing Genetics, Genomics, Systems Biology, Quantum Computing, Advanced Proprietary AI and Proprietary Molecular Technologies for understanding and controlling the Molecular Mechanism of Aging and Longevity with the goal of optimizing the aging process and extending longevity.



Aging factors that are being targeted are Lamin A which is critical for proper cellular function, Tryptophan Metabolism involved in most aging related diseases, improved DNA repair, optimizing mitochondrial metabolism, prevention and treatment of sarcopenia (muscle wasting due to aging or weight loss drugs) and control of factors comprising a Master Aging Complex identified by Dr. Arthur P. Bollon, who is President and Co-Founder of Allosteric Bioscience, Inc.

Dr. Bollon indicates that “Creation of modulators for key controlling factors involved in the aging molecular mechanism could reduce aging related diseases and significantly extend longevity. We welcome inquires about our technologies and opportunities for collaboration and partnering”.


Contacts

Dr. Arthur P. Bollon, President and Co-Founder of Allosteric Bioscience, Inc., arthurb@flash.net, abollon@allostericbioscience.com, 469-585-7613.
Bruce Meyers, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Allosteric Bioscience, Inc., bmeyers@allostericbioscience.com, 469-391-7957.
www.allostericbioscience.com

New York Longevity Artificial intelligence
