Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. Targets Extending Longevity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. is delineating the Molecular Mechanism of Aging and Longevity with the goal of optimizing the aging process and extending longevity. It is utilizing Genomics, Biology, Genetics, Quantum Computing, Advanced Proprietary AI and Proprietary Molecular Technologies.

Select targets include Sarcopenia (muscle loss) prevention and treatment, Lamin A epigenetics, Tryptophan Metabolism, improved DNA repair, optimizing mitochondrial metabolism and control of factors comprising a Master Aging Complex identified by Dr. Arthur P. Bollon, who is President and Co-Founder of Allosteric Bioscience, Inc.

Dr. Bollon indicates that “Delineation of the Aging and Longevity Molecular Mechanism permits making modulators for key factors that will enhance the aging process, reduce aging related diseases and significantly extend longevity. We welcome inquires about our technologies and opportunities for collaboration and partnering”.

