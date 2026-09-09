Allogenetics Raises €3.8 Million Pre-Series A to Advance Novel Ex Vivo Gene Therapy Approach to Improve Organ Transplantation Outcomes

Financing will support lead program ALG-115 through IND-enabling studies toward clinical evaluation in lung transplantation

Round was led by NBank Capital with participation from CARMA FUND, Life Science Valley Wachstumsfonds, and additional corporate and private investors

Allogenetics’ one-time ex vivo gene therapy approach aims to eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppression, thereby improving graft survival and patient quality of life





Hanover, Germany, September 9, 2026 – Allogenetics, a biotechnology company advancing a one-time ex vivo gene therapy approach to improve organ transplantation outcomes, today announced the completion of a €3.8 million Pre-Series A financing round led by NBank Capital, with participation from CARMA FUND, Life Science Valley Wachstumsfonds and additional private investors. The proceeds will support the advancement of Allogenetics’ lead program, ALG-115, through IND-enabling studies towards first-in-human trials in lung transplantation, planned to start between end of 2027 and early 2028.

“The close of our Pre-Series A financing represents an important step for Allogenetics as we transition from a solid scientific and preclinical foundation toward clinical development. By tackling key challenges in organ transplantation from a different angle, we believe our new concept has the potential to change the treatment paradigm and address major challenges such as graft rejection and the side effects of long-term immunosuppression,” said Oliver Ernst, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Allogenetics. “We want to thank NBank Capital and our broader investor syndicate for their support and trust as we work to translate our scientific insights into therapies that could meaningfully improve outcomes and quality of life for transplant patients.”

Despite advances in organ transplantation technologies, long-term survival rates for transplant patients remain low. In addition, lifelong reliance on immunosuppressants can cause severe side-effects and places an immense compliance burden on the patient. Allogenetics is taking a fundamentally different approach by treating organs ex vivo with a one-time gene therapy before they reach the recipient. By knocking down the expression of the antigen-presenting molecules MHC I and II, this strategy carefully calibrates the level of antigen presentation on the graft’s cell surface, so that the recipient’s immune system does not reject the donor organ, while still retaining immune protection. ALG-115 has already demonstrated compelling preclinical results showing 8-year survival in a pig model of lung transplantation without immunosuppressants. The goal of treatment with ALG-115 is to reduce graft loss, while eliminating the need for lifelong immunosuppression.

“We believe Allogenetics is at an exciting inflection point, with compelling preclinical evidence backing the applicability and transformative potential of its innovative gene therapy approach. We see a clear opportunity and believe the company is well positioned to take this important next step toward the clinic,” added Susanne Hauck, Investment Manager of NBank Capital. “Allogenetics’ differentiated organ-side technology, combined with the strength of its scientific and leadership team, gives us confidence in its potential to address important unmet needs in transplantation. We look forward to supporting the company through this exciting next phase of development on its mission to enable longer and healthier lives for patients.”

About Allogenetics

Allogenetics’ mission is to enable longer and healthier lives for transplant patients by fine-tuning the balance between immune tolerance and protection. We are advancing an ex vivo gene therapy designed as a one-time treatment to modify the donor organ. Our goal is to reduce and potentially eliminate the need for lifelong immunosuppression and thereby improving graft survival and patient quality of life.

The company’s proprietary technology platform enables a calibrated knockdown of cell-surface antigen presentation (MHC class I and II) to evade graft rejection while retaining full immune competence. Building on compelling proof-of-concept in animal models, we will bring our novel organ-agnostic approach into human clinical trials, starting with lung grafts. By leveraging our immune-tolerance approach we are building a new path toward addressing life-threatening conditions and the global organ shortage crisis.

About NBank Capital

NBank Capital GmbH is a subsidiary of NBank and invests in high-growth companies with innovative business models in Lower Saxony, Germany. As a public investor, its mission is to strengthen the economic development and competitiveness of the state. Its investment focus is on young, innovative companies in the seed and start-up stages, as well as growth financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The investment company supports start-ups and SMEs across all industries and technology sectors. Currently, NBank Capital manages a portfolio of approximately 80 companies.

For more information, please contact:

Trophic Communications

Janet Tait or Stephanie May

Tel: +49 171 185 56 82

Email: allogenetics@trophic.eu

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