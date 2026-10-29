Allogene Therapeutics Announces November Investor Events Highlighting Q3 Results and Initial ALLO-329 Autoimmune Clinical Data

Q3 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for November 5, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET

ALLO-329 Autoimmune Disease Program Webinar Featuring Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data from the Phase 1 RESOLUTION Study Scheduled for November 9, 2026 at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET

Preliminary Data from the Phase 1 RESOLUTION Trial will also be Presented at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced two November investor events highlighting third quarter 2026 results and the first clinical update from its ALLO-329 autoimmune disease program.

Q3 2026 Financial Results and General Business Updates

The Company will report third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update on November 5, 2026, after the close of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.

Listen-Only Webcast of the Conference Call

The listen-only webcast will be made available on the Company's website at www.allogene.com

The listen-only webcast will be made available on the Company's website at Conference Call Registration for Questions

If you would like the option to ask a question on the conference call, please use this link



ALLO-329: Autoimmune Disease Program Update from ACR Convergence

The Company will also host a webinar on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET to review preliminary safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 1 RESOLUTION study of ALLO-329 in adults with autoimmune diseases, including lupus, myositis and scleroderma. The webinar will precede the poster presentation of the first clinical results later that day at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) annual meeting, ACR Convergence.

ALLO-329 is an investigational, next-generation off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR T designed to target both CD19 and CD70. It incorporates Allogene’s proprietary Dagger® technology, which is designed to enhance the expansion and persistence of allogeneic CAR T cells while potentially reducing or eliminating the need for conventional cytotoxic lymphodepletion.

Listen-Only Version of the Webinar

The listen-only webinar will be made available on the Company's website at www.allogene.com

The listen-only webinar will be made available on the Company's website at Webinar Registration for Questions

If you would like the option to ask a question on the webinar, please use this link



ACR Poster Presentations Details:

Session: Systemic Sclerosis & Related Disorders – Treatment Poster Session B

Systemic Sclerosis & Related Disorders – Treatment Poster Session B Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Results from a First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Study of ALLO-329, a Dual Anti-CD19/Anti-CD70 Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for Autoimmune Disease

Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Results from a First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Study of ALLO-329, a Dual Anti-CD19/Anti-CD70 Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for Autoimmune Disease Presenting Author: Vivek Nagaraja, MD, FACR, Mayo Clinic Arizona

Vivek Nagaraja, MD, FACR, Mayo Clinic Arizona Date/Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by cell therapy veterans applying proven CAR T experience, Allogene is developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things Allogene’s ability to develop and deliver readily available allogeneic CAR T products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. Various factors may cause material differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties related to our product candidates being based on novel technologies, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of product candidate development, the safety or efficacy of a product candidate, and whether a product candidate will receive regulatory approval, which could prevent or delay commercialization. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Allogene may make from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:

Christine Cassiano

EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer

Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com