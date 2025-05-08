Alligator Bioscience updates dividend policy

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) - Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) today announces an update to its dividend policy following the constitution of Alligator's new Board of Directors on 7 May 2025.

The updated dividend policy reads as follows:

Alligator will continue to focus on further developing its project portfolio and pursue partnerships for, or the sale of, its projects. Should Alligator receive significant proceeds from such events, the Board's intention is to propose that the proceeds, save for any funds deemed necessary for working capital and activities deemed value enhancing for all shareholders, will be distributed to the shareholders of Alligator in the form of a dividend or repurchase of shares. In its proposal, the Board will consider Alligator's strategy, objectives and third-party commitments in force at any given time, as well as applicable limitations in the Swedish Companies Act.

"The updated dividend policy reflects our sharpened strategic and operational focus, aimed at enabling the continued development and partnering of mitazalimab. Thus, the policy ensures that the capital structure is fully aligned with our long-term priorities," said Hans-Peter Ostler, Chairman of the Board.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

