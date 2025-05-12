SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alligator Bioscience to Attend ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

May 12, 2025 | 
2 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) is pleased to announce that data from its OPTIMIZE-1 clinical trial will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The presentation, titled "Biomarkers associated with outcomes from OPTIMIZE-1: CD40 agonist mitazalimab with mFOLFIRINOX in patients with untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer," will take place during the Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy session, focusing on tissue-based biomarkers. The presentation will be available at Poster Board #271.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the premier event for advancing clinical oncology, where professionals connect and collaborate. It also offers valuable business development opportunities, supporting Alligator's efforts to expand mitazalimab's potential and explore strategic collaborations.

Abstract Details:
• Title : Biomarkers associated with outcomes from OPTIMIZE-1: CD40 agonist mitazalimab with mFOLFIRINOX in patients with untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer
• First Author: Philippe Cassier
• Date and time: 2 nd June 2025, 1.30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m CDT.
• Session Title : Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
• Sub Track : Tissue-Based Biomarkers
• Abstract Number : 2624
• Poster Board Number : 271
• Abstract link

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CEST on 12 May 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



