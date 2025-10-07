Alligator Bioscience announces acceptance of two abstracts at SITC 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held 7-9 November 2025 in National Harbor, MD, USA.

The presentations will feature new data from Alligator's pipeline programs mitazalimab and ATOR-4066:

Presentation details

Title: CD40 agonist mitazalimab + mFOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: dose characterization based on exposure response and biomarker analysis from the OPTIMIZE-1 study

Abstract number: 530

Time: Saturday, 8 November 2025

Presenter: Yago Pico de Coaña, Medical Science Director, Alligator Bioscience

Title: ATOR-4066, a bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, induces potent anti-tumor activity that associates with activated intra-tumoral immune cells and disassembly of extracellular tumor matrix

Abstract number: 940

Time: Saturday, 8 November 2025

Presenter: Hampus Andersson, Industrial PhD student, Alligator Bioscience

"We are pleased that data for both mitazalimab and ATOR-4066 have been acknowledged through acceptance at SITC's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "This is an important recognition of the strength of our pipeline and our ambition to develop transformative immunotherapies for cancer patients."

The accepted abstracts will be published on 4 November 2025 at www.sitcancer.org/2025.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:00 p.m. CEST on 6 October 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience announces acceptance of two abstracts at SITC 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire