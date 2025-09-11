Alligator announces publication in Cancer Immunology Research of preclinical data on ATOR-4066, a tumor-directed CD40×CEACAM5 bispecific antibody

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Cancer Immunology Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The paper presents preclinical data on ATOR-4066, a bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5 developed using Alligator's proprietary Neo-X-Prime™ platform and RUBY™ format.

The study, titled "ATOR-4066, a Neo-X-Prime bispecific antibody targeting CD40 and CEACAM5, induces strong myeloid and T cell dependent tumor immunity and synergizes with PD-1 blockade", highlights the potential of ATOR-4066 to overcome key resistance mechanisms in the tumor microenvironment. The data demonstrates that ATOR-4066 induces localized activation of myeloid cells and T cells within the tumor, while sparing healthy peripheral tissues, resulting in potent antitumor immunity.

Key findings from the publication include:

Tumor-localized activation: ATOR-4066 selectively activated CD40 in human tumor samples.

Potential to outperform other tumor targeting therapies: ATOR-4066 mediates strong anti-tumor activity also in tumors with heterogenous CEACAM5 expression.

Turning the tumor hot: Mechanistic analyses shows that ATOR-4066 efficiently activates the immune system in the tumor resulting in tumor rejection.

Synergy with checkpoint blockade: ATOR-4066 demonstrated synergistic activity with anti-PD-1 treatment.

"Publication of these data in Cancer Immunology Research underscores the potential of our Neo-X-Prime platform and RUBY format to generate bispecific antibodies capable of reshaping the tumor microenvironment and driving durable immune responses," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "As a follow-on to mitazalimab, ATOR-4066 represents a promising new therapeutic strategy for CEACAM5-expressing tumors and provides further evidence of Alligator's strength in developing tumor-targeted CD40 agonists."

The full article is available online through >>this link<<.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4:15 p.m. CEST on 10 September 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

