Allergan Aesthetics to Advance Scientific Dialogue on Skin Longevity, Aging Biology and Exosome Science at the 2026 Science of Skin Summit

R&D leaders to lead discussions on the hallmarks of aging, emerging exosome research and evidence-based innovation shaping regenerative aesthetics.

A featured SkinMedica® R&D panel on exosomes will introduce the FACTS Principles and examine the scientific questions shaping responsible innovation in this rapidly evolving category.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), will bring its scientific leadership to the 2026 Science of Skin Summit (SSS), taking place Sept. 17-20 in Austin, Texas, through expert programming and on-site education focused on skin longevity, aging biology, regenerative aesthetics and emerging exosome research. Company R&D leaders will examine the hallmarks of aging, discuss how rigorous evidence can inform skincare innovation and introduce the FACTS Principles developed by SkinMedica®, a science-based framework intended to encourage more consistent evaluation of exosome-based skincare technologies.

Developed by SkinMedica®, the FACTS Principles are intended to support a more consistent scientific dialogue around key questions in exosome-based skincare, including formulation and stability of the final product, analysis, clinical studies, type of cellular origin and safety.

"Skincare products incorporating growth factors and exosome-based technologies represent an exciting frontier, but responsible progress requires scientific transparency," said Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D., vice president, skincare research and development, Allergan Aesthetics. "An ingredient list tells only part of the story. Scientific rigor also requires understanding whether biological activity remains intact and stable within the final bottled formulation. By introducing the FACTS Principles at the summit, we hope to encourage more consistent, evidence-based dialogue across the category."

That need for scientific transparency is especially relevant as interest in regenerative aesthetics grows and topical exosomes emerge as a promising, but still evolving, area in skincare. Allergan Aesthetics is focused on encouraging more rigorous scientific evaluation of exosome-based technologies, including how they are sourced, formulated, preserved and studied. Drawing on more than 25 years of skincare research, more than 200 clinical studies, numerous granted U.S. patents for skincare technologies and advanced formulations, and 100 peer-reviewed publications, the company will bring its R&D experience to the summit's broader scientific dialogue on skin longevity, regenerative aesthetics and emerging exosome science.

"The future of skincare will be shaped not only by how skin looks, but by how well we understand and support the biological systems that help it function over time," said Stephanie Manson Brown, M.D., vice president, head of clinical development, scientific innovation and skincare research and development, Allergan Aesthetics. "As research advances our understanding of the hallmarks of aging and their relevance to skin biology, our focus is on translating those insights into meaningful skincare innovation that may help inform the outcomes physicians and consumers care about."

Allergan Aesthetics Program and SkinMedica® Booth Experience



At Booth 17A-C in the Manchester Foyer, attendees can meet with the Allergan Aesthetics and SkinMedica® teams and explore educational resources on skin biology, regenerative aesthetics, longevity science and emerging exosome research. The exhibit is designed to support scientific discussion and help attendees learn more about the evolving evidence for exosome-based skincare technologies.

Allergan Aesthetics and SkinMedica® scientific leaders will participate in programming focused on skin longevity, regenerative aesthetics, exosome science and evidence-based innovation:

Friday, September 18 Time/Location



(Central Time) Session Speaker(s) 10:10–10:25 a.m. Manchester AB A Framework for Targeting the



Hallmarks of Aging Stephanie Manson Brown, M.D., Vice President,



Head of Clinical Development, Scientific



Innovation and Skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics 10:40–11 a.m. Manchester AB Separating Signal from Noise



in Longevity Science Panel



Discussion Stephanie Manson Brown, M.D., Vice President,



Head of Clinical Development, Scientific



Innovation and Skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics 3–3:30 p.m. Manchester GG SkinMedica® R&D Panel



Discussion: The FACTS of



Exosomes in Skincare Moderator: Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D., Vice President,



Global Skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics







Panelists: Ted Lain, M.D., M.B.A.; Natasha Mesinkovska,



M.D., Ph.D.; Lauren Bailey, LE; Suneel Chilukuri,



M.D., FASDS, FASLMS

Saturday, September 19 Time/Location



(Central Time) Session Speaker(s) 11:30-11:45 a.m. Palm Park Ballroom Barrier Renewal: From Cells to



Surface Lauren Bailey, LE 1:50–2:10 p.m.



Manchester AB The Changing Paradigm of



Skincare 2026 Panel



Discussion Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D., Vice President, Global



Skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics 3–3:20 p.m.



Manchester CD Panel Discussion on



Exosomes Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D., Vice President, Global



Skincare R&D, Allergan Aesthetics 3:40–4:10 p.m. Manchester GG The SkinMedica® Difference:



Regenerative Science Tailor-



Made to You Elizabeth Houshmand, M.D.

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements





Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Tracy Garcia Gale +1 (657) 831-9499 tracy.garciagale@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea +1 (847) 935-2211 liz.shea@abbvie.com

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SOURCE AbbVie