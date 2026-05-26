Allergan Aesthetics launches HArmonyCa® with Lidocaine, Canada’s first dual-action, next generation collagen-stimulating injectable

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Allergan Aesthetics announces Health Canada Authorization for HArmonyCa® with Lidocaine, a next generation collagen stimulation injectable, that combines hyaluronic acid (HA) and calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) in one injection.4

Through the patented DART® technology1,3, HArmonyCa provides an instant lift*,†,‡,1,2, and drives collagen renewal6,7,8,9.

THE SCIENCE



HArmonyCa® is intended for facial soft tissue augmentation via injection into deep dermal and sub-dermal layers. It is a ready-to-use, dual effect injectable. The hyaluronic acid particles work deep within the skin, where they help plump it for a lifting effect, †,‡, §,2 while the CaHA microspheres work to support the body's own collagen production so new collagen fibres start to grow.1 Patients can see a lifted look immediately, while collagen production results in natural-looking results that last up to 18 months.†,‡,§,§§,2,5

"As we age, loss of collagen can impact skin elasticity and structure," says Dr. Nathan Rosen, Dermatologist with Dermetics Cosmetic Dermatology. "The availability of a dual-action injectable in Canada, that combines the lifting benefits of hyaluronic acid with collagen-stimulating calcium hydroxyapatite offers an exciting new approach for patients seeking natural-looking results, and for practitioners looking to address multiple aesthetic concerns with a single treatment."

THE MULT-DIMENSIONAL NEEDS OF THE AGING FACE



Loss of facial volume and changes to the soft-tissue are two of the most common signs of aging.6,7,8 In global research exploring people's attitudes to aging and aesthetics, almost all respondents (96%, N=12,360) had a concern about an area of their face, with more than a third stating they were concerned about the quality of their skin (40%, N=12,360) or its loss of tightness (39%, N=12,360).9

When asked if they would consider a non-surgical aesthetic treatment that stimulates their body to increase its production of collagen in the skin, two-thirds of people said they would (67%, N=12,360).9

"HArmonyCa® represents our continued commitment to bringing the latest innovations to practitioners, and meaningful treatments with the best possible outcomes for patients, says Robert Schuller, General Manager, Allergan Aesthetics Canada. "This next generation injectable is designed to address some of the common signs of ageing with both immediate and longer-term benefits".

THE EVIDENCE



Significant clinical improvements have been demonstrated with HArmonyCA® with Lidocaine from baseline to subsequent follow up in a clinical study (N=162), with:10, ††† 91.6% of patients registering an improvement in general appearance of facial areas treated with HArmonyCa® 10, #, †††

In a late follow-up satisfaction cohort (N=45) 4.1 out of 5 patients reported a high overall satisfaction and a likeliness to repeat a similar treatment up to 19 months after receiving HArmonyCa®10, †††, ||||

HArmonyCa® has been clinically shown to deliver a low risk to benefit profile.10 In a post marketing clinical analysis of HArmonyCa® (N=162), commonly occurring side effects (erythema, swelling, pain, tenderness and itching) were manageable and self- limiting.10, ##

A full list of side-effects, contraindications, warnings and precautions can be found in the HArmonyCa® Directions for Use.4

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes dermal filler, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.ca

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

Contacts



Jennifer Gordon



Head of Communications



Allergan Aesthetics



MR-Canada_Communications@Allergan.com

Footnotes HArmonyCa® Lidocaine is referred to as HArmonyCa®. CA-HAR-260004 April 2026 *Results from a one-year, prospective, open-label, post-marketing study where HArmonyCa® and HArmonyCa® Lidocaine were injected in the midface of 140 patients with moderate to severe midface volume deficit. The primary endpoint was responder status based on EI-assessed MFVDS at Month 1. Secondary endpoints included responder status based on EI-assessed and participant-assessed GAIS, change from baseline on FACE-Q Satisfaction with Cheeks questionnaire, and change from baseline on FACE-Q Satisfaction with Facial Appearance questionnaire. The mITT population was all treated participants with a non-missing baseline MFVDS score. At Month 1, the MFVDS responder status (a participant with at least a 1-grade improvement on the MFVDS based on the EI's live assessment of midface volume deficit) was 82.8% (95% CI: 75.7%–88.5%) in the mITT population for both treatment groups combined.1 †Ultrasound and elastography examinations were performed using the Samsung HT 30 ultrasound machine and the ElastoScan HS30/XH30, respectively (Samsung Healthcare Global). When compared to baseline, an increase indensity, viscoelasticity, and firmness of the tissue was observed at 60 days and then confirmed at 90 days after treatment. At 180 days after treatment, an increase in collagen in the treated areas was confirmed.2 †† Results from a pre-clinical animal study of HArmonyCaTM with results demonstrated over 8 weeks6,7,8,9 ‡Vectra® H2 (Canfield Scientific, Inc.) was used to assess skin lift and tightening by measuring the changes in FTV at 60, 90, and 180 days after treatment. As compared to pre-treatment values, FTV significantly increased at all timepoints with a median (interquartile range) increase of 2.2 (1.6–2.2) mm and 2.0 (1.7–2.2) mm in the right and left side, respectively (p<0.0001 each), 180 days after treatment.2 §Results from a prospective and non-randomized interventional study where HArmonyCa® was injected in the preauricular region of 15 women. The primary endpoint was the volumetric changes at Day 180. Secondary endpoints included changes in facial tension vectors, time to filler tissue integration, and safety profile.2 §§Results from a preclinical animal study of HArmonyCa®, with results demonstrated over 12 weeks, showed that HArmonyCa® led to an instant and sustained lift following injection.5 ††† A post-marketing clinical follow-up of safety and performance of HArmonyCa® (N=162).10 |||| Performance evaluation using the 5-point Likert Scale User Satisfaction Questionnaire10 # Performance evaluation using the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale10 ## In a post-marketing clinical analysis of HArmonyCa™ (N=162), one unrelated serious adverse event (AE) was reported and one AE required medical intervention due to material migration into the lips and over correction10



References 1. Gritti A, et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2025;24(9):e70430. 2. Urdiales-Gálvez F, et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2023;22(8):2186–2197. 3. Data on file. DART trademark. Allergan Pharmaceuticals. October 28, 2025. 4. Allergan Aesthetics. HArmonyCa® Lidocaine DFU. November 14, 2025. 5. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on file. HArmonyCa® Lidocaine ABVRRTI82655. Safety and Efficacy. March 13, 2026. 6. Kahn DM, Shaw RB. Facial Plast Surg. 2010;26:350–355. 7. Swift A, et al. Aesthet Surg J. 2020;sjaa339. 8. Coleman SR, Grover R. Aesthet SurgJ. 2006;26:S4-S9. 9. Consumer Beauty Insights Study 2021 - REF-83962 10. Allergan Aesthetics. Data on File. INT-HAR-2150007.HArmonyCaTM. Clinical Study Report. April 2021.

SOURCE Allergan Aesthetics