Allergan Aesthetics Deepens Science Behind Multimodal Approach at AMWC Dubai, Backed by Growing HArmonyCa™ Evidence

Allergan Aesthetics will present eight scientific posters featuring new and long-term evidence across HArmonyCa™, JUVÉDERM ® , SKINVIVE™ and BOTOX ® Cosmetic

The latest HArmonyCa™ data reinforces its dual-action technology, supported by long-term clinical efficacy data and new findings in patients undergoing medical weight loss

The company will also host a series of events and educational activities, including a symposium highlighting its global portfolio approach to treatment with AA Signature™

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) and a global leader in aesthetics, will showcase the latest scientific evidence and clinical education supporting its expanding global aesthetics portfolio at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) Dubai, taking place October 21-23, 2026.

The program includes an expert-led symposium hosted by the Allergan Medical Institute (AMI), a global medical affairs symposium and multiple Meet the Expert sessions. Global and regional faculty will discuss the clinical evidence informing the AA Signature™ approach, which integrates treatments from across the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio into personalized treatment planning. The program will focus particularly on AA Signature™ Lift-Up and the introduction of HArmonyCa™ in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following its recent launch in the UAE, HArmonyCa™, a hybrid facial injectable combining hyaluronic acid (HA) and calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA), will be featured at AMWC Dubai. Developed by Allergan Aesthetics, HArmonyCa™ is a regenerative biostimulator powered by DART® (Dual Action Rejuvenating Technology), combining the immediate lifting effect of HA with the longer-term biostimulatory activity of CaHA.1

"This meeting brings together the science, clinical expertise and education that continue to shape the aesthetics field in the Middle East and beyond," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, head of aesthetics research and development, AbbVie. "The breadth of data to be presented at AMWC reflects Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to developing evidence-based portfolio approaches to treatment as the industry continues to evolve alongside patient needs. We are excited to introduce HArmonyCa™ and its Dual Action Rejuvenating Technology as part of the continued expansion of our aesthetics portfolio."

Growing evidence behind evolving Allergan Aesthetics portfolio

Data being presented at AMWC Dubai add to the clinical and scientific evidence supporting the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio and the products that form the AA Signature™ multimodal approach, including SKINVIVE™, HArmonyCa™ and BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA).

As patients' aesthetic needs evolve over time, changes associated with medical weight loss can span facial volume, structure and skin quality, reinforcing the importance of personalized assessment and treatment planning that considers the patient more holistically. This research adds to the growing body of evidence investigating the use of the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio in patients navigating the effects of medical weight loss.

In a subgroup analysis of patients using glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) weight-loss medications, all eight participants treated with HArmonyCa™ showed visible midface improvement at three months, providing an early clinical signal for addressing facial volume changes in this emerging patient population. These findings offer preliminary evidence on the use of HArmonyCa™ in patients experiencing facial volume changes while undergoing GLP-1 medical weight loss.2

Additional clinical data being presented include patient-reported outcomes showing improvement in neck appearance and satisfaction after SKINVIVE™ treatment, alongside new original research examining patient-reported satisfaction, treatment benefits and motivations for retreatment among Middle Eastern patients receiving long-term, repeated BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment for upper facial lines. The majority of patients were satisfied with the effects of long-term repeated treatment upper forehead lines and reported feeling younger as a result of the treatment.4

On October 22, Allergan Aesthetics' global medical affairs team will bring together experts for the "Breakthrough Science in Aesthetics: New Frontiers in Clinical Outcomes and Care" symposium. Together, Dr. Mariola Galazka, Dr. Koenraad De Boulle and Dr. Mansi Mukherjee will discuss advances in neurotoxin science and innovation, long-term BOTOX® Cosmetic evidence and natural-looking outcomes of the portfolio, while highlighting the value of multimodal aesthetic approaches. They will also explore how emerging science can unlock new possibilities for key patient segments and shape the future of aesthetics.

Showcasing educational science

On October 21, AMI will host the "AA Signature™ Lift-Up Multimodal Approach with Regenerative Biostimulation" symposium. Dr. Raafat Lakis, Dr. Reha Yavuzer and Dr. Mariola Galazka will explore the AA Signature™ Lift-Up approach, HArmonyCa™ and DART® Technology as part of longer-term multimodal treatment planning. The program will also feature a live technique showcase and an expert panel discussion.

Practitioners can engage directly with faculty during Meet the Expert sessions at Allergan Aesthetics booth B16, covering the AA Signature™ Lift-Up approach, clinical considerations in facial neurotoxin treatment and the importance of building trust through clinical expertise.

Collectively, the program underscores Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to advancing personalized, evidence-led aesthetics.

Type Title Authors BOTOX® Cosmetic Original Patient-Perceived Satisfaction and Benefits of



Long-Term OnabotulinumtoxinA for Upper



Facial Lines: A Sub-Analysis of Patients From



Middle Eastern Sites From a Global



Retrospective Chart Review and Cross-



Sectional Study Mukherjee M, Aleisa



AM, Raza A,



Musumeci M HArmonyCa™ Encore Complete Analysis of a 24-Month Multicenter,



Evaluator-Blinded, Randomized, Parallel-



Group Study to Evaluate the Safety and



Effectiveness of a Hybrid Hyaluronic Acid and



Calcium Hydroxyapatite Injectable for Midface



Soft Tissue Augmentation Humphrey S,



Demosthenous N,



Nikolis A, Urdiales



Gálvez F, Salomon M,



Schumacher A Encore Treatment of Midface Volume Deficits with a



Hybrid Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium



Hydroxyapatite Injectable in Participants



Undergoing GLP-1 Medical Weight Loss: A



Safety and Efficacy Subgroup Analysis from a



Pivotal Study Humphrey S, Nikolis



A, Urdiales Gálvez F,



Demosthenous N,



Kus S, Kerson G,



Salomon M,



Schumacher A Encore An Evaluation of the Mechanism of Action of a



Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium Hydroxyapatite



Hybrid Injectable Braz A, Chang N,



Urdiales Gálvez F,



Hariri S, Malkah N,



Nakab L JUVÉDERM®/HA fillers Encore Patient Reported Satisfaction and Improvement



of Neck Appearance with VYC-12L: Results



From a Multicenter, Evaluator-Blinded,



Randomized, Controlled Study Cox SE, Palm M,



Burgess C, Kazin R,



Nguyen T, Garcia JK,



Chawla S Encore Cross-linked Hyaluronic Acid Gel's Secondary



Effects on Dermal ECM Structure and Stability:



A Spatial Proteomics Study Kutikov A, Pierce A,



Malkah N, Nakab L Encore Assessing the Potential for Injectable HA Gel



Displacement: A 3D Imaging Study in a Rat



Model Pierce A, Ly J, Nakab



L, Kutikov A Encore Evaluation of Degradation Kinetics and



Biocompatibility of VYC-20L HA Dermal Filler in



a Rodent Model Using MRI and Histological



Analysis Kutikov A, Nakab L

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

Braz A, Eduardo CC de P, Pierce A, et al. A Novel Hybrid Injectable for Soft-tissue Augmentation: Analysis of Data and Practical Experience. Plast Reconstr Surg Glob Open. 2024;12(9):e6190. Humphrey S, Nikolis A, Urdiales Gálvez F, et al. Treatment of Midface Volume Deficits with a Hybrid Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium Hydroxyapatite Injectable in Participants Undergoing GLP-1 Medical Weight Loss: A Safety and Efficacy Subgroup Analysis from a Pivotal Study. To be presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; Dubai , UAE. Humphrey S, Demosthenous N, Nikolis A, et al. Complete Analysis of a 24-Month Multicenter, Evaluator-Blinded, Randomized, Parallel-Group Study to Evaluate the Safety and Effectiveness of a Hybrid Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium Hydroxyapatite Injectable for Midface Soft Tissue Augmentation. To be presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; Dubai , UAE. Mukherjee M, Aleisa AM, Raza A, Musumeci M. Patient-Perceived Satisfaction and Benefits of Long-Term OnabotulinumtoxinA for Upper Facial Lines: A Sub-Analysis of Patients From Middle Eastern Sites From a Global Retrospective Chart Review and Cross-Sectional Study. To be presented at AMWC Dubai 2026; Dubai , UAE.

U.S. Media: Adelle Infante +1 (847) 224-0359 adelle.infante@allergan.com



Global Media: Michael Salzillo +1 (908) 269-1688 michael.salzillo@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea +1 (847) 935-2211 liz.shea@abbvie.com

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