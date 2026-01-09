Alkeus Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to preserving the sight of individuals impacted by retinal diseases, today announced that Michel Dahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Alkeus’ presentation will be Wednesday, January 14, at 9:30 a.m. PST at The Westin St. Francis San Francisco, Mission Bay room, 32nd floor of the Tower Building. Mr. Dahan will provide an update on the company’s investigational oral therapy to prevent blindness in patients with Stargardt disease. There will be no live webcast of the presentation.

About Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private biopharmaceutical company dedicated to preserving the sight of individuals impacted by retinal diseases. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Alkeus is backed by institutional investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences. Alkeus is developing therapies for serious diseases of the eye with high unmet need. Alkeus’ breakthrough-designated lead candidate, gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001), currently is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

About Gildeuretinol Acetate (ALK-001)

Oral gildeuretinol acetate (ALK-001) is a new molecular entity designed to reduce the dimerization of vitamin A without modulating the visual cycle. Gildeuretinol is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of Stargardt disease and has been studied for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Gildeuretinol has received Breakthrough Therapy, Rare Pediatric Disease, Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for Stargardt disease from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has designated gildeuretinol as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of non-syndromic inherited retinal dystrophies due to defects in the ABCA4 gene, which includes Stargardt disease.

