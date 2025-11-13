ALK upgrades its 2025 full-year outlook

Inside information

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced that the 2025 full-year financial outlook has been upgraded based on the performance in Q3 and the outlook for the remainder of the year. The changes mainly reflect the current business momentum in Europe.

Revenue is now expected to grow by 13-15% in local currencies (previously: 12-14%), driven by growth in all sales regions and product lines. Growth will predominantly be attributable to higher volumes, as ALK expects to treat more patients with its allergy immunotherapy (AIT) and anaphylaxis products.





The EBIT margin is now projected to improve to approximately 26% (previously: 25%), fuelled by revenue growth, gross margin improvements, and optimisations.

The Q3 report, originally due for 13 November 2025, will be published later today, 12 November 2025. The previously announced presentation for investors and analysts will still take place on 13 November 2025 at 13:30 CET.

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

