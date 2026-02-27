Alignment Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results; Beats High-End of Guidance Across All Key Metrics

Delivers full-year revenue of $3.95 billion, representing 46.1% growth year-over-year

Exceeds high-end of fourth quarter and full-year guidance across all key metrics: membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA

Raises health plan membership guidance by 2,000 at the midpoint and introduces 2026 revenue guidance of $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion, representing 30%-31% growth year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $133 million to $163 million

Earns recognition on the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, underscoring the company’s innovative approach to senior health care

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2025.

“Our fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results show what Medicare Advantage done right looks like,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “We once again exceeded industry expectations and delivered continued momentum on revenue growth while taking a positive step forward in profitability and margin expansion, including producing free cash flow on a full-year basis. By leading with our care model, we are putting our seniors first and lowering costs by delivering more care, not less. Being named to the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list affirms the reputation we’ve built since going public. As we move through 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, the scalability of our operations and creating long-term value for the members we serve.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 236,300, up 25.0% year-over-year

Total revenue was $1,012.8 million, up 44.4% year-over-year

Adjusted gross profit* was $124.9 million and loss from operations was $10.3 million Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $7.8 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $125.8 million (which includes $11.5 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes an additional $1.6 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 87.7%

Adjusted EBITDA* was $11.4 million and net loss was $11.0 million

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Total revenue was $3,948.7 million, up 46.1% year over year.

Adjusted gross profit was $494.8 million and income from operations was $14.8 million Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $30.4 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $443.4 million (which includes $55.9 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes $0.1 of depreciation expense and an additional $6.1 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 87.5%

Adjusted EBITDA was $109.9 million and net loss was $1.0 million



* Please see "Fourth Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables" below for more information on the non-GAAP financial measures reported here as supplemental information.

Outlook for First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026

Three Months Ending March 31, 2026 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2026 $ Millions Low High Low High Health Plan Membership 281,000 285,000 292,000 298,000 Revenue $1,205 $1,225 $5,135 $5,190 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $138 $148 $615 $650 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $26 $36 $133 $163

_______________________

(1) Adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental disclosure. We cannot provide estimated ranges for the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact such GAAP measures, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. See “Fourth Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for additional information.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

Adjusted Gross Profit(1) is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Income (loss) from operations $ (10,284 ) $ (22,545 ) $ 14,752 $ (101,555 ) Add back: Equity-based compensation (medical expenses) $ 1,613 $ 1,546 6,134 4,930 Depreciation (medical expenses) $ 4 $ 46 78 190 Restructuring costs (medical expenses) (2) $ — $ — — 796 Depreciation and amortization (3) $ 7,830 $ 6,762 30,404 26,872 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 125,764 $ 102,128 443,407 371,374 Total add back 135,211 110,482 480,023 404,162 Adjusted gross profit $ 124,927 $ 87,937 $ 494,775 $ 302,607





(1) Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, medical equity-based compensation expense, clinical restructuring costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses. (2) Represents severance and related costs incurred as part of a corporate restructuring designed to streamline our organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies. (3) Amortization expense for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to the remeasurement of goodwill associated with one of our subsidiaries. Amortization expense for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to intangible assets that were written off during the year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (11,006 ) $ (31,064 ) $ (978 ) $ (128,071 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (27 ) (254 ) (36 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 3,949 5,492 15,799 23,547 Depreciation and amortization(2) 7,834 6,808 30,482 27,062 Income tax expense (3,227 ) 7 20 21 Equity-based compensation(3) 13,115 16,236 62,082 71,132 Acquisition expenses(4) — — — 26 Litigation costs (5) 749 892 2,357 2,069 Loss on ROU assets(6) — — — 143 Gain on sale of property and equipment — (1 ) (72 ) (9 ) Restructuring costs(7) — — — 2,363 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,020 — 3,020 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,414 $ 1,363 $ 109,944 $ 1,339





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on right of use ("ROU") assets, gains or losses on sale of property and equipment, restructuring costs, equity-based compensation expense, and loss on extinguishment of debt. (2) Amortization expense for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to the remeasurement of goodwill associated with one of our subsidiaries. Amortization expense for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to intangible assets that were written off during the year. (3) Represents equity-based compensation related to grants made in the applicable year. (4) Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-capitalizable. (5) Represents litigation costs considered outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy (6) Represents gains or losses related to ROU assets that were terminated or subleased in the respective period. (7) Represents severance and related costs incurred as part of a corporate restructuring designed to streamline our organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies.

Conference Call Details

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com .

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and does not endorse the products or services of, Alignment Healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, and year ending Dec. 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with care providers that service our members; risks associated with being a government contractor, including potential federal reductions in MA funding; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; risks related to our indebtedness; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; and the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 575,817 $ 432,859 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $833 at December 31, 2025 and $0 at December 31, 2024) 253,207 153,904 Investments - current 28,413 37,791 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,140 37,084 Total current assets 951,577 661,638 Property and equipment, net 64,251 67,139 Right of use asset, net 7,019 7,818 Goodwill 32,060 34,826 Intangible assets, net 4,550 4,550 Other assets 6,329 6,092 Total assets $ 1,065,786 $ 782,063 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 474,569 $ 289,788 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 33,284 22,126 Accrued compensation 49,013 39,931 Total current liabilities 556,866 351,845 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 323,176 321,428 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 6,467 7,835 Total liabilities 886,509 681,108 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 — — Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 204,153,619 and 191,778,639 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 205 192 Additional paid-in capital 1,188,089 1,107,952 Accumulated deficit (1,009,017 ) (1,008,293 ) Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity 179,277 99,851 Noncontrolling interest — 1,104 Total stockholders' equity 179,277 100,955 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,065,786 $ 782,063





Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Earned premiums $ 1,003,791 $ 691,785 $ 3,911,718 $ 2,671,931 Other 9,013 9,456 37,001 31,630 Total revenues 1,012,804 701,241 3,948,719 2,703,561 Expenses: Medical expenses 889,494 614,896 3,460,156 2,406,870 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 125,764 102,128 443,407 371,374 Depreciation and amortization 7,830 6,762 30,404 26,872 Total expenses 1,023,088 723,786 3,933,967 2,805,116 Income (loss) from operations (10,284 ) (22,545 ) 14,752 (101,555 ) Other expenses: Interest expense 3,949 5,492 15,799 23,547 Other income, net — — (89 ) (72 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,020 — 3,020 Total other expenses 3,949 8,512 15,710 26,495 Loss before income taxes (14,233 ) (31,057 ) (958 ) (128,050 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (3,227 ) 7 20 21 Net loss $ (11,006 ) $ (31,064 ) $ (978 ) $ (128,071 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 27 (254 ) (36 ) Net loss attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ (11,006 ) $ (31,091 ) $ (724 ) $ (128,035 ) Total weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 200,970,862 191,897,164 198,006,216 190,793,552 Net loss per share attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. - basic and diluted (0.05 ) (0.16 ) 0.00 (0.67 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (978 ) $ (128,071 ) $ (148,173 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for credit loss 833 123 91 (Gain) loss on right of use assets — 143 (289 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (72 ) (9 ) — Depreciation and amortization 30,482 27,062 21,668 Amortization-debt issuance costs 1,761 1,293 1,254 Amortization-investment discount (1,298 ) (2,579 ) (4,917 ) Equity-based compensation 62,082 71,132 66,835 Non-cash lease expense 1,609 1,764 2,318 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,020 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (100,106 ) (34,278 ) (26,950 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (57,059 ) 7,887 (2,863 ) Other assets (50 ) 60 (142 ) Medical expenses payable 184,781 84,389 35,264 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,364 (1,460 ) (6,347 ) Accrued compensation 9,082 5,819 6,574 Lease liabilities (1,504 ) (1,525 ) (3,510 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 139,927 34,770 (59,187 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of investments (65,633 ) (82,200 ) (379,058 ) Sale of property and equipment 75 14 — Maturities of investments 76,300 162,795 267,790 Sale of business 1,065 — — Acquisition of property and equipment, net (26,781 ) (41,418 ) (35,995 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,974 ) 39,191 (147,263 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 380,000 — Debt issuance costs (26 ) (8,792 ) — Repayment of long-term debt — (215,000 ) — Payment of employment taxes related to release of restricted stock — (350 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18,067 155 — Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders — 15 105 Net cash provided by financing activities 18,041 156,028 105 Net increase (decrease) in cash 142,994 229,989 (206,345 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 434,943 204,954 411,299 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 577,937 $ 434,943 $ 204,954 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 13,752 $ 22,157 $ 19,165 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 97 $ 70 $ 59 Debt issuance costs in accounts payable $ — $ 512 $ —

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the total above:

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 575,817 $ 432,859 $ 202,904 Restricted cash in other assets 2,120 2,084 2,050 Total $ 577,937 $ 434,943 $ 204,954

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition expenses, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on right of use ("ROU") assets, gains or losses on sale of property and equipment, restructuring costs, equity-based compensation expense, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses, excluding depreciation, equity-based compensation and clinical restructuring costs, by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, medical equity-based compensation expense, clinical restructuring costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted gross profit in lieu of income (loss) from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term adjusted gross profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

