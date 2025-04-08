Alcanza Clinical Research Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcanza Clinical Research, a mission-focused investigator site network dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, announces the appointment of Karim Chalhoub as President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Irving as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments underscore Alcanza’s commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and enhancing patient-centered clinical research through proven leadership and deep industry expertise.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Karim Chalhoub will lead all of Alcanza’s operations, with a strong focus on building high-performance teams, driving operational excellence, and elevating the patient experience. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, Karim has led multi-site clinical operations, consistently improving patient outcomes, while delivering sustainable growth – both organically and through acquisitions. Most recently, Karim served as COO at Caravel Autism Health, where he spearheaded operational improvements and leveraged advanced technology and data to enhance care delivery. Under his leadership, Caravel solidified its position as a market leader in autism services. Prior to Caravel, Karim was an operating partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare and biotech investment firm. In his role, he led complex organizational transformations, enabling portfolio companies to scale effectively and enhance patient care.

Jeff Irving brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience to his role as Chief Financial Officer at Alcanza Clinical Research, where he oversees budgeting, forecasting, and financial compliance across the expanding site network. Known for his expertise in financial planning, risk management, and corporate governance, Jeff has a proven track record of driving profitability and organizational growth. With a strong background in healthcare finance, Jeff previously held key financial leadership roles at OMS360 and Banfield Pet Hospital, driving acquisition strategies and de novo growth. Jeff is recognized for aligning financial goals with long-term business strategy, while championing data-driven decision-making, mentoring future leaders, and fostering a collaborative, service-oriented culture.

“Jeff and Karim bring extensive leadership experience that aligns perfectly with Alcanza’s vision of expanding access to clinical research and improving patient care,” said Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza. “I look forward to working closely with Karim and Jeff and know their contributions will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve as an innovative leader in clinical research.”

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to reducing barriers to clinical research participation, particularly among underrepresented patient populations. The network includes 24 dedicated research units and additional integrated specialty clinic sites strategically located throughout the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest, and Puerto Rico. Alcanza supports studies across all trial phases and major therapeutic areas.

