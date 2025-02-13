Alcami Appoints Tori E. Arens as President, Drug Product

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation (“Alcami”), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of pharmaceutical industry veteran Tori E. Arens as President of Drug Product.

In this role, Arens will lead the cGMP drug product manufacturing operations at Alcami. This includes Alcami’s two (2) sterile fill-finish facilities located in Research Triangle Park, NC and Charleston, SC and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging and labeling facilities in Wilmington, NC.

“Tori brings a unique skillset of manufacturing expertise along with strong leadership skills, that will be of great value to Alcami, our customers and their patients alike,” said Patrick Walsh, Alcami Chairman and Interim CEO.

Arens is a proven pharmaceutical manufacturing leader, with more than 25 years of demonstrated experience in the development, technology transfer, manufacture, and supply of drug substance and sterile drug products supporting small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies. She most recently served as Vice President, General Manager and Site Head for Resilience’s RTP facility for gene therapy viral vector manufacturing. Her previous responsibilities include Vice President, Drug Product Manufacturing and Supply at Aerie Pharmaceuticals (now Alcon), Director of Parenteral Operations at Biogen, and Senior Director of Parenteral Operations at Eisai, Inc.

She earned both her Master of Science in Pharmaceutics and Bachelor of Art in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I’m thrilled to join Alcami during this exciting period of growth and to collaborate with such a talented team,” said Tori. “Alcami’s vision, mission, and values deeply resonate with me, and I look forward to leading this area of operations to drive continued success and serve patients worldwide.”

About Alcami

Alcami is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in NC with 45+ years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, cGMP pharma storage and support services including environmental monitoring, calibration, and validation. Alcami’s private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcami-appoints-tori-e-arens-as-president-drug-product-302374325.html

SOURCE Alcami Corporation