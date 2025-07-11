Alcami Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Drug Product Manufacturing

DURHAM, N.C., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced several strategic leadership appointments within its Drug Product team. These appointments, reporting directly to Tori E. Arens, President of Drug Product, reinforce Alcami's commitment to operational excellence and delivering transformative medicines to patients worldwide.

Scott Jedrey – Vice President, Oral Solid Dose Operations, Wilmington, NC



Scott Jedrey now leads Alcami's Manufacturing and Packaging facilities in Wilmington, North Carolina. With a 35-year tenure at Alcami, Scott has held roles spanning Manufacturing and Quality Operations. His extensive knowledge and customer-focused leadership maintain Wilmington's reputation for quality and excellence in oral solid dose manufacturing.

Jeff Tripp – Vice President, Sterile Operations, Research Triangle Park, NC



Jeff Tripp joins Alcami as site leader for the RTP facility in Morrisville, NC. With over 40 years of experience in Drug Product and Drug Substance Manufacturing, Jeff has held senior roles at Genentech/Roche, Allergan/AbbVie, and others. His expertise in sterile fill-finish, lyophilization, and lean manufacturing systems will drive innovation and efficiency at Alcami's RTP site.

Tyler Ewald – Vice President, Sterile Operations, Charleston, SC



Tyler Ewald now leads the Charleston sterile manufacturing facility, bringing over 15 years of industry experience in a variety of leadership roles within manufacturing and packaging operations, including site operations. Prior to this role, he oversaw Wilmington's Manufacturing and Packaging operations, where he demonstrated a servant leadership approach and a strong track record of transformational leadership. Tyler has worked across multiple dosage forms, including small and large volume sterile/terminally sterile products, oral solid dose, and semi-solids.

A Shared Vision for Growth



Under the leadership of Tori Arens, and with the combined strengths of Scott, Jeff, and Tyler, Alcami is well-positioned to scale its drug product manufacturing capabilities. These appointments reflect Alcami's strategic focus on delivering high-quality, life-changing therapies with agility, precision, and reliability.

About Alcami



Alcami is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit https://www.alcami.com.

