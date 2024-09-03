SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Albatroz Therapeutics Soars into Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS Singapore

September 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albatroz Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel therapies against cancer and other indications, today announced its membership of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS Singapore.

“We are thrilled to join the vibrant life science community at JLABS,” said Dr. Frederic Bard, CEO of Albatroz Therapeutics. “This membership provides Albatroz with invaluable access to mentorship, infrastructure, and industry connections that will be instrumental in propelling our groundbreaking therapies towards the clinic.”

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

Albatroz Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing targeted therapies that address critical unmet needs in oncology. The company’s lead programs focus on disrupting key pathways that result in tumor growth and metastasis. By joining JLABS Singapore, Albatroz gains access to a supportive ecosystem that will expedite the translation of its scientific discoveries into life-saving treatments for patients worldwide.

Looking Ahead

“We are confident that our membership with JLABS Singapore will significantly contribute to the success of Albatroz Therapeutics,” Dr. Bard concluded. “We are committed to working diligently to bring our novel therapies to fruition and transform the landscape of cancer treatment.”

About Albatroz Therapeutics

Albatroz Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for cancer, arthritis and other diseases where tissue remodeling is prevalent. The company leverages its deep scientific expertise to identify and target critical pathways involved in the degradation of tissues. Albatroz is committed to translating cutting-edge research into effective therapies that improve the lives of patients.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albatroz-therapeutics-soars-into-johnson--johnson-innovation--jlabs-singapore-302235839.html

SOURCE Albatroz Therapeutics Pte Ltd

Asia
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
A Tough Ending, New Beginnings and China-U.S. Biopharma Relations
August 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Human hands symbolizing teamwork working on a pie chart. Arms point fingers hold pieces diagram chart.
Mergers & acquisitions
UCB Offloads Neurology, Allergy Portfolio in China for $680M
August 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Downward trendline superimposed on a picture of a man working on financial records
China
WuXi Biologics Takes Net Profit Hit Despite Inking Record Number of New Projects
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
China
House Lawmakers Raise Alarm About US Biopharma Companies Working With Chinese Military on Trials
August 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac