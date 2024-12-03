Akumin Unveils World-First Akumin AXIS™ Relocatable Imaging Center with latest Siemens’ PET-CT at RSNA

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc., a leader in radiology and oncology services, unveiled the world’s first Akumin AXIS Relocatable & Expandable Outpatient Center at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting. This groundbreaking innovation, which is engineered to meet critical radiology and oncology requirements, was launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Akumin Booth #6158 (North Hall) on Sunday.

Designed and built in the United States, Akumin AXIS is a fully equipped Outpatient Imaging or Radiation Therapy Center supporting many modalities, including PET-CTs, Linear Accelerators, and MRIs (in-progress). The spacious layout enables high-volume scanning, with 3 uptake rooms for tracer and theranostic infusions, i.e. radioligand therapies. The first unit unveiled on Sunday features Siemens Healthineers’ Digital Biograph Trinion PET-CT scanner, which sets a benchmark for precision imaging and clinical outcomes. The Biograph Trinion PET-CT’s unique, air-cooled design makes this solution optimal for the Akumin AXIS solution.

The unveiling has sparked tremendous interest among RSNA attendees, since Akumin AXIS solves 3 key challenges faced by health systems today: large capital costs, construction time/delays, and staffing shortages. Attendees have been impressed by how Akumin AXIS enables an efficient expansion of services, improving access to high-quality care.

“We are proud to unveil the world’s first Akumin AXIS along with our Akumin Radiology Command Center at RSNA this year,” said Krishna Kumar, CEO of Akumin. “This innovation expands possibilities and advances care for health systems by addressing some of the most pressing needs faced by hospitals in recent years. The interest and enthusiasm we’ve seen from attendees validate our core mission to innovate to enhance access to advanced imaging and oncology services for patients. We are delighted to collaborate with Siemens to further bring their new state-of-the-art digital PET-CT to the market.”

“The Biograph Trinion PET-CT scanner delivers unparalleled precision and performance, while offering reduced siting and operational costs – making it a perfect fit for Akumin AXIS,” said John Khoury, GM & VP of Siemens Healthineers Molecular Imaging and Theranostics, North America. “We’re excited to collaborate with Akumin to bring this transformative solution to market and provide new opportunities for healthcare providers to enhance patient outcomes, as well as possibly enter new care pathways – such as theranostics.”

Visitors to RSNA still have the opportunity to experience this world-first innovation. The Akumin AXIS is on display at the Akumin booth (#6158) in the North Hall until December 4th, with guided tours available daily. For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit the Akumin booth or contact us at axis@akumin.com.

About Akumin

Akumin is the leader in advanced imaging and radiation oncology in the U.S. Our fixed radiology and mobile imaging sites handle the largest MRI and PET-CT volumes of any healthcare provider in the country. Akumin partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers and physician groups nationwide, including 23 of the top 30 health systems. Akumin AXIS reflects our mission to expand patient access, elevate care standards, and adapt to the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

