AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 45th ANNUAL TD COWEN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

February 25, 2025 | 
BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, an oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology, will participate in investor meetings at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is an oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies. The company’s first of several pipeline programs targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other solid cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to generate tumor targeting agents with properties ideal for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis’ miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to quickly clear from normal organs and tissues, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis’ proprietary pipeline. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sean Leous

ICR Healthcare

646-866-4012

Sean.Leous@icrhealthcare.com

INVESTOR

CONTACT

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0505

Peter.Vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

