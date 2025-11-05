AKTIS ONCOLOGY APPOINTS KYLE KUVALANKA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Kuvalanka brings over 20 years of experience in biopharmaceutical leadership, including finance, business development, and corporate strategy

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kyle Kuvalanka as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment strengthens Aktis' financial and corporate development leadership as the Company advances its clinical pipeline and corporate growth initiatives.

"Kyle is a proven leader with deep expertise in biopharmaceutical finance, business development, and corporate affairs," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology. "He has raised over $700 million in capital and has led numerous transactions to build and grow clinical- and commercial-stage companies, both public and private. Kyle's joining the Aktis leadership team is timely as we further advance our novel pipeline of innovative miniprotein radioconjugates, including bringing our second program into the clinic in the coming year."

Mr. Kuvalanka brings to Aktis over 20 years of substantial senior leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, as well as an extensive understanding of capital markets. Since 2013, Mr. Kuvalanka has served as a C-level leader at clinical- and preclinical-stage biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as CFO and Chief Business Officer (CBO) at ROME Therapeutics and as CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Goldfinch Bio, both privately-held companies. Prior, Mr. Kuvalanka served as COO at Syros Pharmaceuticals and CBO at Blueprint Medicines, both publicly-traded companies, where, for both companies, he built and led the finance and business functions and guided the companies' initial public offerings. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President, Business Development, Corporate Strategy and Alliance Management at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, the Takeda Oncology Company, and as Vice President, Investor Relations at Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Kuvalanka holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School and a BA from Wesleyan University.

"The Aktis team has built an impressive company based on its breakthrough targeted radiopharmaceuticals approach and a multi-asset pipeline, including a rapidly advancing clinical-stage program – all supported by an outstanding investor syndicate," said Mr. Kuvalanka. "I'm excited to work alongside the team to drive forward the financing and business development strategies that advance the Company's mission of delivering the powerful curative potential of alpha radiopharmaceuticals to a broad range of cancer patients and, in so doing, create meaningful value for investors."

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies. Aktis' most advanced pipeline program targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other solid cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, Aktis has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to generate tumor targeting agents with properties ideal for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to quickly clear from normal organs and tissues, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis' proprietary pipeline.

To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

