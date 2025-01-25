Akero Therapeutics to Present Preliminary Topline Week 96 Results from Phase 2b SYMMETRY Study Investigating Efruxifermin in Patients with Compensated Cirrhosis (F4) Due to MASH

Investor webcast on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to present clinical data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, will hold an investor conference on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to share preliminary topline week 96 results from its SYMMETRY study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Conference Call / Webcast Details

The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 27. Please click here to register for the event. The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Akero website, with the recording and presentation available immediately following the event.

About Cirrhosis Due to MASH

Cirrhosis due to MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis) is a life-threatening disease with high risk of liver failure, cancer, and eventually death. By 2030, an estimated 3 million Americans are projected to have MASH cirrhosis, which is the fastest growing cause of liver transplants and liver cancer in the United States and Europe.

About the SYMMETRY Study

The Phase 2b SYMMETRY study is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging trial in adult patients with biopsy-confirmed compensated cirrhosis (F4, Child-Pugh A) due to MASH. The study enrolled a total of 182 patients, randomized to receive once-weekly subcutaneous dosing of 28mg or 50mg EFX, or placebo for 36 weeks, 181 of whom received at least one study dose. The primary efficacy endpoint for the study was the proportion of patients who achieve at least one-stage fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH at week 36. Week 96 secondary measures included ≥1 stage fibrosis improvement and no worsening of MASH, MASH resolution, change from baseline in liver enzymes, noninvasive markers of liver fibrosis, glycemic control, and lipoproteins, as well as safety and tolerability measures.

About EFX

Efruxifermin (EFX), Akero’s lead product candidate for MASH, is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 studies. In multiple Phase 2 studies, EFX has been observed to reverse fibrosis (including compensated cirrhosis), resolve MASH, reduce non-invasive markers of fibrosis and liver injury, and improve insulin sensitivity and lipoprotein profile. This holistic profile offers the potential to address the complex, multi-system disease state of all stages of MASH, including improvements in lipoprotein risk factors linked to cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death among MASH patients. Engineered to mimic the biological activity profile of native FGF21, EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly dosing and has been generally well-tolerated in clinical trials to date.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Akero’s lead product candidate, EFX, is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies: SYNCHRONY Histology in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH (F2-F3 fibrosis), SYNCHRONY Outcomes in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH, and SYNCHRONY Real-World in patients with MASH or MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatotic Liver Disease). The Phase 3 SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH and the SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Akero’s business plans and objectives, including future plans or expectations for EFX, and ongoing clinical studies, the therapeutic effects of EFX, as well as the dosing, safety, and tolerability of EFX. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include; the success, cost, and timing of Akero’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials; Akero’s ability to execute on its strategy; positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Akero’s ability to fund operations; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Akero’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Akero’s other filings and reports with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Akero undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

