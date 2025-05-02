SUBSCRIBE
Akebia Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights

May 2, 2025 | 
Akebia to Host Conference Call on May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA) today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, prior to the open of financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights. To access the call, please register by clicking on this Registration Link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays and ensure timely connection, we encourage dialing into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at: https://ir.akebia.com/. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


