SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that its executives will participate in two investor conferences in September: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 3-5, 2025 in Boston and H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 8-10, 2025 in New York.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Chief Business Officer, and Nik Grund, Chief Commercial Officer, will present on Thursday, September 4 at 8:00 AM EDT.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Mr. Ostrowski and Mr. Grund will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 8 at 12:00 PM EDT.

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conferences.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


Massachusetts Events
Akebia Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie