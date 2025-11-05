SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, and Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Chief Business Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in November: Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place November 10-12, 2025 in Boston and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, taking place November 17-20, 2025.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Mr. Butler and Mr. Ostrowski will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 10 at 3:00 PM EST.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Mr. Butler and Mr. Ostrowski will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 17 at 12:00 PM GMT.

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conferences.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


Massachusetts Events
Akebia Therapeutics
