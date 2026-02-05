SUBSCRIBE
Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12 at 9:30 AM EST.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conference.

The Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit hosted by Guggenheim Securities, LLC, will take place February 11-12, in New York City.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


