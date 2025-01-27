AINGENS Launches the Medical Affairs Content Generator (MACg) AI-Powered Medical Writing, Research, and Reference Management Assistant for Life Sciences

MACg is an advanced multimodal AI medical writing, research, and reference manager tool in a single, easy-to-use platform

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AINGENS is excited to introduce the Medical Affairs Content Generator (MACg), a new multimodal, AI-powered medical writing and research assistant designed to transform scientific content creation workflows. Built on OpenAI’s GPT 4.0, MACg provides AI writing assistance, PubMed search, editing, reference management, and citation support tools to make scientific content creation easier, faster, and cost-effective. The comprehensive, secure platform is available now for professionals and companies in biotech, pharmaceuticals, research, academic institutions, and clinical practice. MACg has gained several thousand subscribers since its limited release in November 2024.

MACg is poised to change life sciences scientific content creation and literature research workflows. The complexity and volume of scientific literature and regulatory requirements make it challenging to write clinical study reports, prepare regulatory submissions, respond to medical information requests, or create content for field medical teams. For example, writing a clinical study report can take eight or more weeks. As a generative AI-based solution, MACg can cut this time in half, leading to faster regulatory submissions, cost improvements, and reduced quality issues.

Dr. Ome Ogbru, CEO of AINGENS, said, “MACg is a complete solution that supports all the phases of the scientific content creation process and reduces the need for multiple platforms. Experts believe that using an AI-powered tool like MACg can reduce the time to create scientific content by 50% and the time for medical-legal review by 50-70%, saving 20-30% in medical-writing costs.”

MACg’s key features include:

Ask MACg: The multimodal AI assistant based on GPT-4o and trained to use the other features of MACg.

Real-Time access to scientific references: Through its direct integration, MACg can access more than 30 million PubMed citations in real time, provide links to search results, and summarize the content.

Real-time web access: Users can search the entire internet for credible information for creating content.

Reference Manager and Automated citations: The citation generator automatically cites references in the American Medical Association (AMA) format.

Upload and Manage Content: Its folders organize reference sources and user-created documents. Users can quickly upload PDF, PPT, PPTX, Doc, Docx, XLS, XLSX, CSV, MD, and curated web pages to their reference library.

Advanced content editor: Helps users compile, refine, and format the AI’s outputs before exporting.

Team collaboration: Its team features facilitate the co-creation of content.

MACg also includes a chart creation tool and supports image generation. It has enterprise-grade security and complies with GDPR and SOC2 for data protection.

Tim Fish. PhD, Senior Director of Global Medical Information at CSL, said, “MACg by AINGENS is a next-step technology in life science content generation. From formatting grammar to complex medical/clinical summaries, I found the MACg system to be trustworthy. It is exciting to see the progression of AI in this application and the potential benefits, time savings, accuracy, and creativity, all realized in MACg.”

Goldina Erowele, PharmD, MBA, CEO of KJC Media Health, a medical communications and consulting firm made the following observations. “One of the most time-consuming tasks in medical writing is conducting literature searches to find credible sources. MACg’s ability to integrate PubMed references directly into the document is a game-changer. MACg is more than just an AI tool. It’s an innovative platform that can empower medical writers and communicators to work smarter, not harder.”

MACg is currently available through multiple subscription plan levels. Each plan comes with a fixed level of MACg credits, which are reset monthly, with the option to purchase additional credits if needed. Premium plans have increased storage capacity and a higher level of MACg credits for generating more content each month.

Starter Plan $20 per month Offers a basic level of MACg credits to support periodic content generation. Pro Plan $49 per month Designed for content creators with moderate content creation requirements. Pro Plus $99 per month Tailored for advanced users who develop or edit a substantial amount of content. Team $129 per month / seat Suitable for teams needing collaborative content creation, this plan provides a significant level of MACg credits per seat. Enterprise Level Custom pricing according to need Perfect for large life science companies or scientific organizations. AINGENS can also provide custom software development to meet specific organizational needs.

Because of its convenient subscription model, MACg is an excellent choice for companies seeking a cost-effective, time-efficient, and low-risk method for AI implementation. AINGENS provides a free 7-day trial for all new MACg users. Users are not bound to a membership and can upgrade, downgrade, or cancel their subscriptions at any time.

For more information about MACg, please visit: AINGENS/MACg

About AINGENS

AINGENS (AI Narrative Generation and Engagement Solutions) is an AI software company dedicated to transforming scientific content creation and engagement in the life sciences industry. Founded in 2024 by Dr. Ogbru, a veteran in the life sciences field, AINGENS develops accessible, fit-for-purpose AI tools that address the unique challenges scientific teams face. With a relentless focus on innovation and excellence, AINGENS aims to revolutionize how life sciences organizations produce content and share knowledge. For more information, please visit:

