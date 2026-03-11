AiM Medical Robotics adds surgical robotics pioneer, Dr. Yulun Wang, to its world-class Board

AiM Medical Robotics Inc. Dr. Yulun Wang

— Renowned founder and robotics visionary joins AiM at a pivotal growth inflection point —

WORCESTER, Mass., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiM Medical Robotics Inc. (AiM), a company developing next-generation MRI-compatible robotic systems for neurosurgery and beyond, today announced the appointment of surgical-robotics pioneer Yulun Wang, PhD, to its Board of Directors. The appointment further complements and strengthens AiM's strategic leadership and governance as the company advances from first-in-human studies toward regulatory clearance and commercial launch of its stereotactic neurosurgery robot, which is focused on the 10 billion dollar addressable market of neurostimulation electrode placement for Parkinson's disease, depression, tremors, as well as tumor ablations and other critical health-improving procedures.

Dr. Yulun Wang is one of the most accomplished innovators and entrepreneurs in surgical robotics and digital health. The founder of surgical robotics pioneer Computer Motion, Dr. Wang was the principal architect and inventor of AESOP, the first FDA-approved surgical robot, and the ZEUS robotic surgical system, which performed the world's first remote surgery, the TransAtlantic Lindbergh Operation, in 2001. He currently serves as Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Sovato Health, which is focused on enabling remote surgery and procedures at commercial scale. He has founded multiple category-defining companies, including Computer Motion, which was acquired by Intuitive Surgical, Inc., and InTouch Health, a pioneer in telemedicine, which was acquired by Teladoc Health. Over more than four decades, Dr. Wang has consistently transformed breakthrough engineering concepts into scalable, clinically adopted platforms, delivering exceptional strategic and investor value across the healthcare technology landscape.

“AiM is addressing a clear unmet need at the intersection of neurosurgery, robotics, and advanced imaging,” said Dr. Wang. “The company's MRI-compatible robotic architecture is both technically differentiated and commercially compelling. I see strong alignment between AiM's technology, its disciplined development strategy, and the requirements for long-term value creation. I'm excited to support the team as they move toward clinical and commercial milestones.”

AiM's Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Dr. Gregory Fischer, commented: “Yulun's decision to join our Board is a powerful external validation of AiM's technology, strategy, and execution. He brings unmatched experience in building robotic platforms from concept through regulatory approval, market adoption, and strategic exit. His guidance will be instrumental as we transition from advanced development into clinical deployment and commercial release.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Sackier added: “From an investor and clinical perspective, AiM is relentlessly focused on executing the right priorities in the right sequence. Dr. Wang's experience bridges engineering excellence, clinical realism, and capital efficiency. His insight will strengthen our clinical and business strategy and help ensure that our technology delivers measurable value to patients, providers, and healthcare systems. Having worked with him at Computer Motion and InTouch, I am personally familiar with his wisdom, drive, and refuse-to-lose attitude.”

Dr. Wang's appointment comes as AiM Medical Robotics advances its MRI-guided robotic platform designed to improve precision, reproducibility, and workflow efficiency in stereotactic and functional neurosurgical procedures. The company's strategy emphasizes capital-efficient development, clear regulatory pathways, and alignment with established clinical reimbursement frameworks.

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held medical device company based in Worcester, MA, developing next-generation MRI-compatible robotic systems to enable highly precise and efficient image-guided neurosurgical interventions. AiM's compact and portable robotic surgery platform integrates actuated instrument alignment into existing clinical workflows while enabling continuous, real-time visualization during surgery. By integrating robotics directly within the MRI environment, AiM aims to reduce procedural variability, improve safety, reduce procedure time, and expand access to advanced neurosurgical care. The company is focused on scalable platform development with clear regulatory and commercial pathways. Looking ahead, AiM plans to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance its robotic platform, creating an intelligent surgical ecosystem that can learn from real-world data, optimize workflows, and provide surgeons with predictive insights in real time. By combining advanced intelligent robotics with intraoperative imaging, AiM seeks to unlock a new era of accessible, faster, safer, and more precise brain surgery.

To learn more about AiM Medical Robotics and its neurosurgical robotics platform, visit https://www.aimmedicalrobotics.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics .

