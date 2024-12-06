SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AIM ImmunoTech Participates in Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment

December 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

Segment featuring Dr. Charles Lapp, ME/CFS Key Opinion Leader and founder of the Hunter-Hopkins Center is now available here

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced the release of a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Dr. Charles Lapp, AIM’s Consulting Medical Officer. Dr. Lapp is also the founder of the Hunter-Hopkins Center in Charlotte, N.C., and a Key Opinion Leader who has been treating Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia for over 25 years.

As part of the segment, Dr. Lapp discussed results from AIM’s Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Ampligen® as a potential therapeutic for people with the Post-COVID condition of fatigue (“AMP-518”; NCT05592418).

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment can be accessed here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com

Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac