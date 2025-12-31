AIM ImmunoTech Announces Stock Dividend

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced a stock dividend of one share of common stock for every 1,000 shares of outstanding common stock as well as one share of common stock for every outstanding option or warrant that has a right to receive stock dividends (“Alternate Securities”). The dividend will be issuable to stockholders and Alternate Securities holders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2026 and will be distributed and allocated to DTCC on January 13, 2026.

Resulting fractional shares will be rounded down and any resulting fractional shares remaining after the foregoing rounding down will be distributed cash to each stockholder and Alternate Securities holder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive such fractional shares, based on a share price of $1.305, which is the average of the high and low share price on December 29, 2025.

Stockholders will not be required to take any action to receive the stock dividend. After the payment date, stockholders' book entry accounts will be credited with the additional shares that represent the stock dividend. Where shares are held in a brokerage account in the name of a broker, the additional shares will be distributed to the broker on the stockholder's behalf. The stock dividend is administered by EQ, the Company's transfer agent.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy for any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.





CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com