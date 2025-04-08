AI Proteins CEO Chris Bahl to Speak at TED Main Stage on Next-Generation Miniprotein Therapeutics

BOSTON & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI Proteins, a Boston-based biotech company pioneering the design of novel miniprotein therapeutics, today announced that its President, CEO, and Founder, Chris Bahl, will be speaking on the main stage at the prestigious TED conference in Vancouver, Canada. His talk will focus on the company’s groundbreaking work in designing and developing the next generation of miniprotein therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases.





Dr. Bahl, a visionary leader in the field of protein engineering and design, will share insights into AI Proteins’ innovative approach that leverages computational design and machine learning to create highly specific and potent miniprotein therapeutics. These engineered proteins hold immense potential for developing novel treatments with improved efficacy and fewer side effects compared to traditional therapies.

“I am deeply honored and excited to have the opportunity to share AI Proteins’ vision on the TED stage,” said Chris Bahl. “Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of protein engineering to create a new class of therapeutics that can make a significant impact on human health. This platform allows us to highlight the transformative potential of miniproteins and the power of AI in drug discovery.”

AI Proteins’ unique platform enables the rapid design and optimization of miniproteins with tailored properties, opening doors to creating medicines that were previously impossible. The company’s work has the potential to successfully treat a wide array of different indications, including many cancers, inflammatory and metabolic diseases.

Chris Bahl’s TED Talk is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, 2025, during the TED main stage “Session 5: The Incredibles” in Vancouver. Further details about his talk and the conference schedule can be found on the official TED website.

Boston-based AI Proteins is a biotech company on a mission to re-imagine protein therapeutics with a novel approach for designing entirely new proteins. Using AI-based design and a high-throughput drug discovery platform, AI Proteins creates de novo proteins optimized for a variety of therapeutic applications. Partnered with leading global biopharmaceutical companies, AI Proteins continues to pursue collaborations across a wide variety of therapeutic areas in addition to advancing its internal pipeline. The company’s technology enables the development of durable, highly specific proteins with differentiated and enhanced therapeutic properties and with the potential for multiple routes of delivery. Additionally, the AI Proteins platform can dramatically accelerate the development of lead therapeutic candidates ready for IND-enabling studies. For more information please visit aiproteins.com

