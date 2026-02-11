AI-Powered R&D Acceleration: Insilico Medicine and CMS announce multiple collaborations in central nervous system and autoimmune diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", 03696.HK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), China Medical System Holdings Limited ("CMS", 867.HK/8A8.SG), an open-platform innovative company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, today announced a series of AI‑empowered drug discovery collaborations across multiple projects in the fields of central nervous system and autoimmune diseases.

According to the collaboration agreement, the two parties will combine Insilico Medicine's validated AI platform and AI-enabled innovative drug discovery and development capabilities with CMS's experienced R&D team and deep disease-area expertise to jointly advance the co-development of no fewer than two R&D programs. Insilico Medicine is also expected to receive R&D funding support of up to several tens of millions of HKD for each program. This collaboration will fully leverage the complementary strengths of both parties across the entire value chain of drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization. By integrating resources and technologies, the companies aim to accelerate the research, development, and translation of high-potential innovative therapies. Insilico will capitalize on its Pharma. AI platform and its technological capabilities in target discovery, small-molecule design, and optimization to enable efficient screening and validation of candidate molecules. CMS will contribute its extensive experience and well-established networks in clinical development strategy, regulatory pathway planning, clinical trial execution, and commercial promotion, to advance projects from preclinical stages into clinical development and ultimately to commercialization.

Under this collaboration framework, the parties will jointly optimize project decision-making, shorten development timelines, and improve clinical success rates, thereby significantly accelerating the entire journey from laboratory discovery to patient access. This strong partnership is expected not only to bring innovative medicines into clinical development and to market more rapidly, but also to offer patients more innovative and accessible treatment options, ultimately improving health outcomes and quality of life.

Mr. LAM Kong, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Executive Director of CMS said: "CMS has always been committed to addressing clinical needs through a dual-drive model of 'collaborative development and independent R&D.' We continue to enrich our pipeline with global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative assets, efficiently advancing their clinical research, development, and commercialization to empower the continuous translation of scientific achievements into clinical practice. Insilico Medicine's leadership in AI drug discovery platforms and data-driven R&D is strategically complementary to CMS's capabilities in innovative R&D and clinical translation. In addition, CMS has built solid strengths in clinical development systems, regulatory submission expertise, and a broad commercialization network. We look forward to further deepening our collaboration on the existing foundation to accelerate the delivery of more clinically meaningful innovations to patients with greater speed and quality, improving the accessibility and affordability of medicines and better meeting the growing clinical needs."

"We are delighted to collaborate with China Medical System," said Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine. "This strategic collaboration with CMS is a key step for Insilico Medicine in advancing our mission of 'AI‑empowered, full‑lifecycle innovative drug R&D'. Under this collaboration framework, we look forward to leveraging resource sharing and joint decision‑making to significantly shorten the development cycle of high‑potential innovative drugs, enhance translational efficiency and clinical success rates, and accelerate the journey of more innovative molecules from 'proof of concept' to truly 'benefiting patients'. Going forward, the two parties will continue to deepen multi‑dimensional collaboration in pipeline layout, clinical strategy, and global partnerships, further improving the accessibility of innovative medicines, providing patients with more differentiated treatment options."

Harnessing state-of-the-art AI and automation technologies, Insilico has significantly improved the efficiency of preclinical drug development, setting a benchmark for AI-driven drug R&D. While traditional early-stage drug discovery typically requires an average of 4.5 years, Insilico has nominated 20 preclinical candidates from 2021 to 2024, with an average timeline—from project initiation to preclinical candidate (PCC) nomination—of just 12 to 18 months per program, with only 60 to 200 molecules synthesized and tested in each program.

About CMS

CMS (HKEX stock code:867; SGX stock code: 8A8) is a platform company linking pharmaceutical innovation and commercialization with strong product lifecycle management capability, dedicated to providing competitive products and services to meet unmet medical needs.

CMS focuses on the global first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) innovative products, and efficiently promotes the clinical research, development and commercialization of innovative products, enabling the continuous transformation of scientific research into clinical practices to benefit patients.

CMS deeply engages in several specialty therapeutic fields, and has developed proven commercialization capabilities, extensive networks and expert resources, resulting in leading academic and market positions for its major marketed products. CMS continues to promote the in-depth development in its advantageous specialty fields, strengthening the competitiveness of the cardio-cerebrovascular/gastroenterology/ophthalmology/ skin health businesses, bringing economies of scale in specialty fields.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend health longevity to people on the planet. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

