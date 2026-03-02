AI in Medical Writing Certification Program Launched by TrialAssure to Support Greater Adoption Across Pharma and Biotech

BOSTON (March 3, 2026) — TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, announced today announced the launch of its AI in Medical Writing Certification (AIMWC) Program, a new initiative designed to help medical writers and their organizations properly integrate artificial intelligence into their workflows. The program was announced as part of the company’s on-site presence during the DIA Medical Affairs and Scientific Communications Forum at the Westin Boston Seaport District, 425 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210.

The 4-week certification program is being offered at no cost to the industry and is designed to bring medical writers, sponsors, and CRO teams together around a structured, responsible approach to AI adoption. Through guided group sessions, practical frameworks, and real-world use cases, participants will learn how to leverage AI to enhance drafting efficiency.

“As AI adoption accelerates, medical writers deserve structured education and practical guidance,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, COO, TrialAssure. ““For years, I have heard teams say they wish they could duplicate their strongest writers. This program shows how AI, when guided properly, allows organizations to scale the strengths of their best people and see significant efficiency gains.”

The AI in Medical Writing Certification Program (AIMWC) will provide attendees with:

● Practical workflows for AI-assisted drafting and review

● Guidance on prompt development and source traceability

● Strategies for maintaining compliance and authorship standards

● Real-world examples across CSRs, DSURs, ICFs, and Plain Language Summaries, among others

AIMWC is designed for medical writers who want to strengthen their AI capabilities, functional managers focused on upskilling teams, CROs and sponsors aligning documentation strategies, and full teams preparing to launch early AI pilot programs.

Koppolu added, “AI will reshape medical writing, but the future belongs to teams who know how to guide it. This certification is about giving writers the structure, confidence, and leadership skills to shape that future rather than react to it.”

The first certification cohort will begin in April 2026, with registration now available. To learn more or request enrollment information, visit https://trialassure.com/about/aimwc-program/.

