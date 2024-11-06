AHS Presents Cutting Edge Headache Medicine Education Focusing on Clinical Content at the Upcoming 2024 Scottsdale Headache Symposium®

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AHSAZ--The American Headache Society (AHS), a professional society of healthcare providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain, will host its 2024 Scottsdale Headache Symposium November 14-17. Attendees can participate in-person or virtually, gaining practical, clinical, evidence-based information to diagnose, manage, and treat headache disorders more effectively. Register for the meeting here.





“We are delighted to offer headache medicine basics, explore practice management tips, and discuss innovative treatment strategies and other topics that improve patient care,” said Carrie Dougherty MD, FAHS, Co-Chair of the Scottsdale Program Committee.

The meeting will also feature award lectures recognizing leaders in several categories including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Frontiers in Headache Research, Women’s Health, Orofacial Pain, Advanced Practice, and Advocacy.

The full program agenda is available online here. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all meeting content. Online access to presentations will be available following the live meeting.

AHS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. The 2024 Scottsdale Headache Symposium is accredited for up to 50.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

For more information about the American Headache Society and its events, programs, and membership, please visit americanheadachesociety.org. Live Meeting updates will be posted on all AHS outlets, @ahsheadache, and are easily searchable using #AHSAZ.

Our mission is to improve the care and lives of people living with headache disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals, and the public and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of our Society. For more information about the AHS, visit americanheadachesociety.org.

Tanya Kiniry, tkiniry@talley.com, 856-423-0043