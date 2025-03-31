Agreement Between Varian and Embolx Paves the Way for Advanced Image-Guided Therapies for Cancer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced a U.S. co-marketing and sales agreement with Embolx for the sale and market development of the Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter. This announcement marks a leap forward for liver-directed therapies by enabling a full range of embolization and ablation solutions from a single vendor, providing options for advanced image-guided therapies along the cancer patient’s journey.









The Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter is an innovative tool that expands on traditional embolization use cases by utilizing a pressure-directed balloon system for occlusion in the peripheral vasculature. By altering blood flow-dynamics and controlling local blood pressure, clinicians are afforded precise coverage for the delivery of embolic agents into target areas, effectively starving a tumor of blood supply while protecting surrounding healthy tissues.

The unique design of Sniper also improves the ability to deliver combination treatment for liver directed therapies, allowing embolization to be followed up with ablation techniques to address patient needs. Studies have shown that this combination of modalities can be more effective at addressing intermediate-sized liver metastasis with positive effects on patient survival 1.

“Embolization is an important tool for combatting treatable disease in growing market segments both within and beyond oncology. For many regions, embolization and ablation can each offer a cost-effective option for the treatment of conditions that could otherwise mean life or death for a patient,” said David Hahn, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Interventional Solutions at Varian. “As part of Siemens Healthineers, we are dedicated to improving access to interventional healthcare that can greatly improve both the quality and quantity of life for patients.”

Under this agreement, Varian and Embolx will collaborate to drive awareness, education, and clinical support of the Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter for clinicians across the United States. Varian will immediately begin selling this device alongside its established portfolio of interventional solutions, empowering clinicians with the tools to confidently alter and block blood flow through minimally invasive procedures.

“This co-marketing agreement with Varian is a strategic milestone for Embolx as we expand our impact within the healthcare industry,” said Michael Allen, CEO of Embolx. “Collaborating with Varian promises to bring additional treatment options to patients by combining extensive market presence and industry leadership with innovative interventional solutions.”

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

About Embolx

Embolx is an emerging commercial-stage medical device company in Silicon Valley developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures. Embolx is committed to dramatically improving the treatment of a variety of conditions including cancerous tumors, benign prostatic hyperplasia and uterine fibroids. For more information, please visit www.embolx.com.

