Agomab to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

Antwerp, Belgium, September 3, 2026 – Agomab Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: AGMB) (“Agomab”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference. Thursday, September 10, 2026 in New York, NY.





Thursday, September 10, 2026 in New York, NY. 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET in New York, NY.





Fireside chat on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET in New York, NY. H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET in New York, NY.





Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET in New York, NY. Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 9:15 AM ET in New York, NY.



About Agomab

Agomab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel disease-modifying therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need. Agomab’s product candidates are designed to target established, potent pathways and utilize organ-restricted approaches, with the aim of increasing efficacy while minimizing safety liabilities. Fostering a culture of excellence, Agomab’s mission is to pioneer therapeutics that aim to resolve fibro-inflammation and restore organ function to enable people with these disorders to live fuller and healthier lives.

Contacts

Investors

Sofie Van Gijsel

VP of Investor Relations

E-Mail: sofie.vangijsel@agomab.com

Phone: +1 781 296 1143



Media

Gretchen Schweitzer

Trophic Communications

E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu

Phone: +49 172 861 8540