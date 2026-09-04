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Press Releases

Agomab to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

Antwerp, Belgium, September 3, 2026Agomab Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: AGMB) (“Agomab”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference. Thursday, September 10, 2026 in New York, NY.

  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET in New York, NY.

  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET in New York, NY.

  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 9:15 AM ET in New York, NY.

About Agomab
Agomab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel disease-modifying therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need. Agomab’s product candidates are designed to target established, potent pathways and utilize organ-restricted approaches, with the aim of increasing efficacy while minimizing safety liabilities. Fostering a culture of excellence, Agomab’s mission is to pioneer therapeutics that aim to resolve fibro-inflammation and restore organ function to enable people with these disorders to live fuller and healthier lives.

Contacts
Investors
Sofie Van Gijsel
VP of Investor Relations
E-Mail: sofie.vangijsel@agomab.com
Phone: +1 781 296 1143
        
Media
Gretchen Schweitzer
Trophic Communications
E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu 
Phone: +49 172 861 8540


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