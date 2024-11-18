Agomab Announces the Appointment of Former Sandoz CFO Colin Bond to its Board of Directors

ANTWERP, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agomab Therapeutics NV (‘Agomab’) today announced the appointment of Colin Bond to the company’s Board of Directors as a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. With an extensive career in finance that spans over three decades at leading international corporations, Colin also brings fifteen years of experience as a CFO at listed biopharmaceutical companies in Switzerland, Germany and the US.





“We welcome Colin to our Board of Directors,” said David Epstein, Chairman of Agomab’s Board of Directors. “His extensive experience and expertise in the financial, pharmaceutical and public markets are of great value to Agomab as we progress towards the next growth stage for the company.”

“Agomab has continued to achieve its corporate objectives driven by its mission to improve the lives of patients living with fibrotic diseases. This is an exciting time to join the Board,” said Colin Bond, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Agomab. “I look forward to working with Tim Knotnerus and his highly focused team to support the company’s further trajectory.”

Most recently, Colin served as CFO at Sandoz, where he successfully led the spin-out of the company from Novartis. Previously, he was CFO at Vifor Pharma where he was instrumental in the separation of Galenica from Vifor Pharma onto the Swiss Exchange in 2017. During his career, he also served as CFO of Evotec and worked as a pharmacist, auditor and management consultant. Colin also has extensive Board experience and has served as Audit Committee Chair at Siegfried AG and BioPharma Credit PLC. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain. Colin holds an MBA from London Business School.

About Agomab

Agomab is focused on achieving disease modification by modulating fibrosis and regeneration in chronic indications such as Fibrostenosing Crohn’s Disease and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. We do this by targeting biologically validated pathways - including Transforming Growth Factor β and Hepatocyte Growth Factor - and by applying specialized capabilities in organ-restricted small molecules and high affinity antibodies. With a differentiated clinical pipeline across several fibrotic disorders, end-to-end research and development capabilities, a proven BD track-record and a strong investor base, Agomab is building a leading biopharma company.

