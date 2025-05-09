SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Agios to Present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 21, 2025

May 9, 2025 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and PK activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8:00 am ET.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company's website (www.agios.com) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios
Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact
Chris Taylor, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Agios Pharmaceuticals
IR@agios.com

Media Contact
Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Agios Pharmaceuticals
Media@agios.com


Massachusetts Events
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
