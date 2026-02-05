Agilent Showcases Next‑Generation Automated Solutions at SLAS2026

Connected with confidence to accelerate scientific discovery

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #BringGreatScienceToLife--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it will present a range of next‑generation automated workflow innovations at the SLAS2026 International Conference & Exhibition, taking place February 7–11 in Boston, Massachusetts. Agilent will demonstrate how its expanding automation ecosystem—integrating advanced imaging, software, robotics, and AI‑powered optimization—supports laboratories in accelerating discovery with confidence, efficiency, and superior data quality.

Agilent’s automation philosophy emphasizes open connectivity and strong collaboration with leading robotics and workflow‑automation developers. At SLAS2026, visitors will see examples of Agilent instrumentation integrated into multi‑vendor automated environments—including systems developed with ABB Robotics, HighRes Biosolutions, Biosero, and Unite Labs.

The showcase includes a preview of the upcoming addition to the Cytation imaging family. Designed with enhanced imaging optics and faster, more efficient data acquisition, the new platform advances high‑content imaging capabilities for research and screening applications.

Agilent will also debut the ProteoAnalyzer Software Security Module, a compliance‑enabling software enhancement that helps pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing labs meet stringent global regulatory requirements, including 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11. The module adds secure user authentication, detailed audit trails, permission controls, and electronic signatures to strengthen data integrity and audit readiness across regulated workflows.

Agilent will feature new AI‑driven lab optimization tools integrated into its CrossLab Connect platform, enabled by Sigsense intelligent monitoring technology. This enhancement provides real‑time performance insights, asset‑utilization analytics, and predictive alerts to help laboratories reduce downtime and enhance operational productivity. Attendees will also see continued progress across automation‑ready workflows, including new Bravo liquid‑handling protocols such as GLP‑1 agonist sample preparation.

“SLAS is the ideal forum to demonstrate how Agilent’s automation solutions enable researchers to achieve breakthroughs faster and with greater confidence,” said Shweta Shukradas, Associate Vice President and Business Lead, Automated Productivity Solutions. “Our investments in imaging, compliance‑ready software, robotics partnerships, and AI‑enabled optimization reflect our commitment to helping customers build the automated lab of the future.”

Conference attendees can visit Agilent booth #1808 to explore live demonstrations, meet technical experts, and learn how Agilent solutions support end‑to‑end automation across cell analysis, genomics, biomolecule characterization, and analytical workflows. Agilent will also participate in multiple presentations and tutorials throughout the conference.

Agilent will host two Exhibitor Tutorial Sessions at SLAS2026. “Towards the Digital and Automated Lab,” presented by Anneke Muehlebach, Product Marketing Director in Agilent’s Software Informatics Division, will take place on Monday, February 9, from 2:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ET in room 104C exploring how guided workflows, advanced tracking, and collaborative robotics are accelerating the transition toward autonomous laboratory environments.

“Utilizing High‑Throughput AssayMAP Bravo for Drug Stability, PK, and Immunogenicity Assessment,” led by Nadia Sultana, Senior Scientist at AbbVie, will be held on Tuesday, February 10, from 2:00 PM ET to 3:00 PM ET in room 104C detailing automated sample‑preparation workflows that enhance accuracy and throughput across drug‑development applications.

A Solutions Spotlight Presentation “The Next Generation of Hybrid Analysis: Expanding Possibilities in Automated Cell Imaging and Detection” will be held Tuesday, February 10, beginning at 3:30 PM ET in the SLAS Solutions Spotlight Theater highlighting the Agilent BioTek Cytation platform presented by Bikram Chakraborty, Director of Product Management, Agilent Technologies-BioTek and Seahorse product lines, Agilent.

Additionally, Agilent will participate in a roundtable discussion entitled, “From Insight to Impact: AI, Robotics and the Convergence toward the Lab of the Future” hosted by ABB Robotics on Tuesday, February 10, from 12:00 PM ET to 1:15 PM ET in Room 107A.

Agilent’s continued advancements in automation, AI, and instrument‑software integration reinforce its role as a premier partner for laboratories seeking higher throughput, improved reproducibility, and trusted answers to complex scientific questions. Agilent is a proud Gold Sponsor of the SLAS2026 International Conference & Exhibition, highlighting Agilent's commitment to advancing laboratory automation and life sciences discovery.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

