Press Releases

Agilent Names August Specht as Chief Technology Officer

May 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced August Specht, Ph.D., has been named the company’s Chief Technology Officer. Specht, previously vice president of Global R&D for the Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry Division at Thermo Fisher Scientific, will join Agilent on June 9.



“We are thrilled to welcome August Specht to the Agilent team as we further accelerate the pace of innovation in an ever-changing world through our Ignite Transformation,” said Padraig McDonnell, Agilent president and CEO. “August brings more than 25 years of experience designing, developing, and marketing analytical instruments, software, and consumables that support scientific advancement around the world. His work reflects a deep understanding of the scientific community’s evolving needs and a commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help customers bring great science to life.”

Prior to his role as vice president of Global R&D for the Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry Division at Thermo Fisher, Specht served in a variety of leadership roles in R&D, product management, strategy, and business development at both Thermo Fisher and Varian Instruments.

August holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Chemistry from Queen’s University in Canada, a doctorate in Analytical Chemistry from the University of British Columbia, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Andréa Topper
+1 408-709-0060
andrea.topper@agilent.com

