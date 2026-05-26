Agilent Launches Multi-Attribute Method (MAM) Solution for BioPharma Quality Control

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the release of a new multi-attribute method (MAM) workflow designed to help pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical quality control (QC) laboratories implement liquid chromatography high-resolution mass spectrometry (LC/HRMS) in routine, regulated testing environments.

The Agilent MAM solution brings together software, instrumentation, columns, consumables and standards to address practical and operational barriers that have historically limited the use of LC/HRMS in QC environments. The workflow is designed to support laboratories applying MAM to monitor critical quality attributes during late-stage development and commercial manufacturing.

Regulatory and industry interest in MAM has increased as biologics grow more complex, and expectations for analytical control continue to evolve. Guidance such as United States Pharmacopeia (USP) chapter <1060> highlights considerations for implementing MAM using LC/HRMS, reinforcing its relevance for QC lot release and ongoing manufacturing control.

“Quality control laboratories are under increasing pressure to manage more complex biologic products while maintaining consistency, reliability, and compliance,” said Simon May, senior vice president of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Diagnostics Group. “This workflow reflects Agilent’s focus on helping customers adopt advanced analytical approaches in a way that fits the realities of regulated QC environments.”

The solution is designed to integrate into existing QC labs using OpenLab CDS, supporting method transfer from research and development into manufacturing. By streamlining data acquisition, analysis, and reporting, the workflow aims to reduce complexity and training requirements while supporting efficient batch release.

In addition to regulatory drivers, the growing adoption of advanced modalities, including gene therapies, fusion proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates, is increasing demand for analytical techniques capable of monitoring multiple critical quality attributes in a single method. MAM enables consolidation of measurements that have traditionally required multiple, separate tests.

“As biologic modalities become more complex, laboratories need analytical solutions that help them manage that complexity without disrupting established QC processes,” said Angelica Riemann, senior vice president of the Agilent CrossLab Group. “By integrating MAM into existing QC workflows, Agilent is helping customers apply advanced analytical approaches where they are needed most, supporting confident, routine use in regulated environments.”

The Agilent MAM solution is available globally and supports pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to adopt LC/HRMS-based methods in regulated QC environments.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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