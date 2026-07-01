AGC Biologics Expands to Fill-Finish in U.S. Through Strategic Partnership with Pyramid Pharma Services

New collaboration delivers streamlined integration from drug substance to drug product, including sterile fill-finish and device assembly for clinical programs.

U.S. Fill-Finish Partnership Announced for AGC Biologics Drug developers have a new, optimized option for U.S.-based manufacturing, as AGC Biologics enters a strategic partnership with Pyramid Pharma Services.

SEATTLE, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug developers have a new, optimized option for U.S.-based manufacturing, as AGC Biologics enters a strategic partnership with Pyramid Pharma Services. The collaboration combines AGC Biologics’ expertise in drug substance development and manufacturing with Pyramid’s sterile fill-finish capabilities, creating a differentiated U.S.-based offering and providing developers with a fully integrated supply chain solution.

Through this partnership, clients gain access to comprehensive sterile fill-finish capabilities in the United States, including vials (liquid and lyophilized), pre-filled syringes, and cartridges. The integrated offering also includes device assembly, labeling, and secondary packaging services for clinical programs.

By combining AGC Biologics’ expertise in drug substance development and manufacturing with Pyramid’s experience in sterile drug product manufacturing, the partnership creates a seamless, efficient pathway from early development to commercial supply. Clients benefit from integrated project management, reduced complexity, and fewer handoffs, enabling faster delivery of therapies to patients.

“We are always listening to our customers’ needs and responding with solutions that help them meet their goals. With this U.S.-based fill-finish option, our Seattle site is well-positioned for developers that desire or even require end-to-end production in the U.S.,” said Christoph Winterhalter, Chief Business Officer at AGC Biologics. “By combining our experience in mammalian and microbial manufacturing with a partner that has a demonstrated commitment to reliable sterile dose delivery, we offer an ideal pathway for developers to bring their products to patients through a streamlined, integrated supply chain via a single contract with AGC Biologics.”

This new offering complements AGC Biologics’ existing European fill-finish capabilities, providing clients with geographic flexibility and a robust U.S.-based option to help navigate tariff exposure and enhance supply chain security.

Pyramid Pharma Services brings nearly four decades of experience in sterile injectable drug product development, including 26 years in GMP manufacturing and over a decade of commercial supply, with a strong track record of quality, reliability, and regulatory excellence. The company offers deep technical expertise in complex formulations, lyophilization, and scalable technology transfer, supporting efficient progression from development through commercialization. Its capabilities span formulation and process development, clinical and commercial fill-finish, device assembly, labeling, packaging, and comprehensive analytical services.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering truly integrated solutions to our clients,” said Dirk Lange, CEO of Pyramid Pharma Services. “By combining strengths, we simplify development pathways, reduce risk, and accelerate timelines—helping our customers bring critical therapies to market more efficiently.”

Key Partnership Highlights

• U.S.-Based End-to-End Integration: Streamlined services from drug substance to drug product, including fill/finish, device assembly, and packaging.

• Geographic Flexibility: Along with its European partnership, AGC Biologics now offers clients fill-finish options in both the U.S. and Europe.

• Accelerated Timelines: Integrated project management designed to reduce complexity, fewer handoffs, and help accelerate timelines.

• Technical Expertise: Extensive experience in sterile injectables, lyophilization, and complex drug product development.

• Clinical to Commercial Scale: Fully scalable solutions supporting all stages of development.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, to provide friendly and expert services. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with locations in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba and Yokohama, Japan. AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.’s Life Science Business. The Life Science Business runs eight facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

About Pyramid Pharma Services

Pyramid Pharma Services is a U.S.-based CDMO specializing in sterile injectable drug product development and manufacturing. The company provides comprehensive services from formulation and process development through clinical and commercial fill/finish, supported by strong regulatory expertise and a commitment to quality and flexibility.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b552b5c-4c95-4fac-81ab-7b33487fa3e8

CONTACT: AGC Inc. corporate contact: info-pr@agc.com AGC Biologics media contact: kati.sills@agc.com Pyramid Pharma Services media contact: hana.robinson@pyramidlabs.com