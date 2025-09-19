After Transforming Neuro Care, Sevaro Secures $39M to Expand AI-Powered Specialty Care Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sevaro Health, the company transforming neurological care in the United States, today announced the close of a $39 million oversubscribed Series B funding round.

The round was led by Valtruis, an investment platform launched by Welsh, Carson, Anderson and Stowe, dedicated to advancing the next generation of healthcare, and Intermountain Ventures, the innovation fund of Intermountain Health, with continued support from early investors APA and Catalyst.

As hospitals grapple with unprecedented staffing shortages, rising patient demand, and the shift toward value-based care, Sevaro provides a proven model that ensures both clinical excellence and financial sustainability. This capital will strengthen Sevaro’s commitment to its health system partners by accelerating innovation, deepening integrations, and expanding its hybrid workforce model.

“Sevaro has built something unique—a scalable model for virtual neuroscience backed by proven results,” said Anna Haghgooie, Managing Partner at Valtruis. “They’re giving hospitals the resources needed to deliver advanced care to communities, without compromise.”

At the heart of Sevaro’s model is Synapse AI—a powerful platform that seamlessly connects hospital teams with virtual specialists throughout the entire patient journey. In addition to acute neurology and neurohospitalist services, Sevaro leads clinical innovation, building turn-key Virtual Institutes of Neuroscience Excellence. As one of the first in the industry to deliver care across the full continuum—from ambulance to ambulatory care—Sevaro offers virtual neurology clinics, physical medicine and rehabilitation expertise, lifestyle coaching, and coordinated care solutions.

Sevaro has revolutionized neurological care in hundreds of hospitals—and now, that same proven model is expanding into other specialties. This hybrid model delivers flexible coverage in neurology and a growing range of specialties including hospitalist medicine, cardiology, infectious disease, behavioral health, surgery, neurosurgery, and neurointerventional radiology.

For hospitals, Synapse AI serves as an extension of their own workforce — helping prevent coverage gaps, reduce burnout, and ensure timely, backup coverage through seamless workflow automation.

Hospitals partnering with Sevaro are already seeing measurable results. One health system saved over $4M in the first year by increasing access to virtual neurology care and reducing unnecessary hospital transfers—keeping patients in their communities. Sevaro partners also report an average of 25 seconds to reach a neurologist, increased referrals, and improved provider satisfaction.

“This funding validates what we’ve believed from day one, that hospitals deserve a model where quality and financial performance go hand in hand,” said Dr. Rajiv Narula, Founder and CEO of Sevaro Health. “Synapse AI isn’t just a solution for coverage, it’s our commitment to building the future of specialty care where physicians are proud to practice, and every patient in the world receives the care they deserve.”

The funding comes as Sevaro expands its leadership team, appointing Jason Bond as CFO and SVP of Strategy, underscoring the company’s commitment to building a category-leading enterprise platform. Bond brings leadership experience from Mount Sinai, Yale New Haven Health, and CityMD, with expertise in health system finance, mergers and acquisitions, and value-based care.

About Sevaro

Sevaro Health is a physician-led virtual neurology company delivering comprehensive care across the neurological journey. Through its Synapse AI platform, Sevaro partners with hospitals nationwide to expand access to neuroscience services, improve outcomes, and support long-term financial sustainability.

Rooted in the Sanskrit word Seva, meaning selfless service, Sevaro is committed to being the best place for neurologists to work and the most reliable partner for hospitals building the future of specialty care.

