WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia Therapeutics (“Affinia”), an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform pioneering a shift to rationally designed therapies for devastating, rare, and prevalent diseases, today announced that Rick Modi, Affinia’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor and industry conferences in September and October.

Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference (September 30-October 1, 2024) Format: Panel: ‘Engineering of AAVs – The Promise of Next Gen AAVs’ Corporate Presentation Date: Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 9:30 AM EDT (Panel) 10:30 AM EDT (Corporate Presentation) Location: New York, NY Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (October 7-9, 2024) Format: Corporate Presentation Panel: ‘Next Generation CGT Process Development and Manufacturing - Improving Efficiencies and Reducing Cost of Goods’ Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM MST (1:00 PM EDT) (Corporate Presentation) 4:15 PM MST (7:15 PM EDT) (Panel) Location: Phoenix, AZ

In addition, members of Affinia’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences.

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. The Company’s proprietary Rationally designed Therapeutics (ART) platform is intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. Affinia’s wholly owned pipeline is focused on cardiovascular and neurological diseases. For more information, visit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affinia-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-and-industry-conferences-302253547.html

SOURCE Affinia Therapeutics