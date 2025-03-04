AEON Biopharma, Inc. to Participate in the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: AEON) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex under a 351(k) biosimilar pathway, today announced that Marc Forth, AEON’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference being held March 10 – 12, 2025 in Miami, FL.

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation Date/time: Monday, March 10 at 1:00-1:30 PM ET Location: Miami, FL

If you are interested in setting up a one-on-one meeting with management during the conference, please contact your Leerink representative.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: AEON Biopharma