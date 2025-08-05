Advarra Appoints Brian Hart as Chief Technology Officer

Former Covera Health CTO to Lead Technology and Product Strategy, Driving Innovation in Clinical Research

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra , the market leader in regulatory reviews and a leading provider of clinical research technology, today announced the appointment of Brian Hart as chief technology officer (CTO). Hart will drive Advarra's technology and product strategy, bringing continuous innovation to the development and enhancement of Advarra's solutions.

Hart, who most recently served as CTO at Covera Health, brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology and innovation to Advarra. He has built and scaled AI-powered platforms, led cloud computing and software development initiatives, and delivered pioneering solutions that have improved patient care and operational efficiency. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at IBM Watson Health (now Merative) and Merge Healthcare, a medical imaging platform acquired by IBM Watson Health in 2015.

"Brian's guidance will be instrumental as we continue optimizing our integrated technology offerings, enhancing the customer experience, and innovating responsibly to meet the evolving needs of the clinical research community—including how we harness insights to drive smarter, more connected solutions," said Scott Uebele, chief operating officer at Advarra. "His deep expertise in applying AI and machine learning in healthcare environments, combined with his proven ability to scale engineering and product teams globally, makes him a key addition to our leadership team."

Hart joins Advarra at a pivotal time as the company continues to unify its products and technology under a single strategic vision. This leadership alignment reinforces Advarra's commitment to advancing scalable, intelligent solutions—including ethics reviews, study startup, operations, and tracking—empowering sponsors, CROs, and sites to run more efficient, compliant, and transparent clinical research.

"Advarra's reputation for listening to its customers and turning feedback into practical, impactful solutions is one of the things that drew me to this role," said Brian Hart, chief technology officer at Advarra. "I'm excited to help build a better future for our industry—leveraging technology to optimize the entire clinical trial lifecycle, improve stakeholder collaboration, and ultimately benefit patients."

