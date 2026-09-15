AdvanCell Appoints Sean Cassidy as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished biotechnology executive brings more than 20 years of industry leadership and company-building experience as AdvanCell scales and advances toward late-stage development and future commercialization

BOSTON & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CFO--AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted alpha therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Sean Cassidy as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cassidy will lead the Company’s finance-related activities and support AdvanCell’s continued growth as it advances its clinical pipeline towards commercialization.

Mr. Cassidy brings more than 20 years of industry leadership experience and a strong track record of building and scaling both private and public life sciences companies. Prior to joining AdvanCell, Mr. Cassidy spent more than a decade as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Arvinas, where he was one of the company’s earliest employees and helped scale the organization from an early-stage biotechnology company through its initial public offering, public company growth and transition to late-stage development.

“Sean is an accomplished biotechnology executive with an exceptional track record of scaling innovative companies, raising and deploying capital, executing strategic transactions and pioneering novel therapeutic modalities,” said Philina Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, AdvanCell. “His judgment and breadth of experience will be invaluable as we scale AdvanCell, invest with discipline and deploy capital to maximize long-term value and impact for patients. We are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team as we enter this next phase of growth.”

During his tenure at Arvinas, Mr. Cassidy led multiple private and public financings, raising approximately $1.3 billion in private and public capital, as well as approximately $1 billion in non-dilutive capital through strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Bayer, Genentech (now Roche) and Merck. Arvinas was one of the pioneers in targeted protein degradation, a novel therapeutic modality with programs in both oncology and neuroscience.

“I have always been drawn to companies pioneering novel therapeutic modalities with the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients,” said Mr. Cassidy. “AdvanCell has an opportunity to establish targeted alpha therapy as an important new modality for treating many cancer types. I look forward to working with Philina and the team to build and scale the organization as we advance our pipeline towards registrational trials and future commercialization and work to bring these new therapies to patients.”

Prior to Arvinas, Mr. Cassidy served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Axerion Therapeutics and CuraGen Corporation. Earlier in his career, he held financial leadership roles at 454 Life Sciences, where he helped build the organization and participated in its acquisition by Roche Diagnostics. He began his career at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Cassidy holds an MBA and B.S. in Accounting from the University of Connecticut and is a Certified Public Accountant.

AdvanCell also announced that Dayle Hogg, D.Phil., an Operating Partner at Abingworth, will transition from Chief Operating Officer to an advisory role with the Company. Dayle has served as Chief Operating Officer since Abingworth’s investment in 2024, supporting AdvanCell’s early development and growth. The Company thanks Dayle for his significant contribution and Abingworth for its continued support.

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted alpha therapies for cancer. Through its vertically integrated platform spanning proprietary Lead-212 technology, secure isotope supply, advanced manufacturing and clinical development, the Company is unlocking the full potential of targeted alpha therapy. With integrated operations across North America and Australia, AdvanCell is advancing a pipeline of differentiated precision radiopharmaceuticals designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.

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contact@advancell.com.au

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Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com