Advanced workflow automation and scalable image analysis in spatial biology

Jena, Germany & Chapel-en-le-Frith, United Kingdom, 23 September 2025 – ZEISS Microscopy and Concept Life Sciences, a UK-based contract research organization (CRO), announced their collaboration aimed at pioneering new approaches to workflow automation and scalable image analysis in spatial biology.

Key focus areas of the collaboration are: · Automated high-throughput imaging workflow: Utilizing ZEISS Axioscan 7 spatial biology to streamline imaging processes · SlideStream integration: Enhancing imaging, image management, and integration into lab information systems for seamless operations · AI-powered image analysis: Employing Mindpeak software to ensure reproducible and scalable data outputs · Assay development and evaluation: Supporting both multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) and IHC applications. The critical role of efficiency in spatial biology As spatial biology gains prominence in translational research and clinical pipelines, reducing variability and increasing efficiency becomes crucial, especially for CROs aiding pharma and biotech clients in drug discovery and development. "A key bottleneck in any spatial biology project is whole-slide tissue scanning, which can lead to unplanned reviews and repeat imaging, making it difficult to predict delivery timelines and associated costs. ZEISS is helping us to overcome this challenge with an efficient and reproducible automated workflow that truly benefits CROs offering this service. I’m proud to be working with our incredible spatial biology team – driven by a shared commitment to excellence and innovation – as we collaborate with ZEISS to advance scanning technology and deliver the very best for our customers," said Dr Hayley Gooding, Biology Services Director at Concept Life Sciences, emphasizing the challenge. Commitment to high-impact solutions in drug development and cancer research This collaboration aims to support the biopharmaceutical industry and CROs in generating high-quality evidence for informed decisions in drug development and cancer research. “By working with a CRO deeply involved in biomarker discovery and cancer research, we’re not just improving technical workflows, we’re advancing how data is translated into meaningful outcomes. Our aim is to support the industry in moving faster, with greater consistency, and ultimately bringing better therapies to patients," said Dr. Florian Leiss, Head of Product and Applications for Spatial Biology at ZEISS, highlighting the significance of this partnership. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to delivering practical, high-impact solutions that benefit both research and clinical applications in spatial biology. Press contacts ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions Vybhav Sinha Phone: +49 3641 64 3949 Email: press.microscopy@zeiss.com www.zeiss.com/newsroom Concept Life Sciences Clare Whitewoods – Marketing Director Clare.Whitewoods@conceptlifesciences.com About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue around 11 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (30 September 2024). For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars. With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future. With over 46,500 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 35 production facilities worldwide (31 March 2025). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG. Further information at www.zeiss.com ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the leading provider of light, electron, X-ray microscope systems, correlative microscopy and software solutions leveraging AI technologies. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical routine applications. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Germany, UK, USA, China and Switzerland. ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

Further information at www.zeiss.com/microscopy About Concept Life Sciences Concept Life Sciences is a leading contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences industry. For over 25 years, the company, and its heritage companies, have provided consultative, and collaborative, drug discovery and development services. Our approach, supported by passionate scientists and world-leading capabilities, enables clients to overcome complex scientific challenges across a broad range of therapeutic areas, improving program success rates. The company has successfully helped 29 candidates advance to the clinic. The company offers sophisticated translational biology services coupled with exceptional end-to-end chemistry capabilities across all modalities including small molecules, biologics, cell & gene therapies, with the ability to seamlessly integrate capabilities and provide bespoke solutions to address client needs. Collectively, the company’s high-quality services and commitment to customer service, across the drug development pathway help customers advance their drugs to market in as little as 32 months to advance a drug from concept to clinic, well ahead of the industry average of 60 months. Driven by a passion for science, Concept Life Sciences has around 230 employees, with around 70% holding PhDs. The company operates from state-of-the-art UK facilities, headquartered near Manchester, with additional operations in Edinburgh, Dundee, and Sandwich. The headquarters is one of the UK’s largest medicinal chemistry CRO sites with key discovery services all under one roof. Further information at www.conceptlifesciences.com and on LinkedIn