Advanced CEM tracking enables more comprehensive breast cancer detection and care coordination

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia, a leader in breast imaging reporting and tracking systems, today announced the addition of Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM) to its integrated reporting platform. This expansion enables breast imaging centers to offer patients a powerful diagnostic alternative that improves cancer detection, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. Speak with the Ikonopedia team at RSNA in booth #7803.

Dr. Tish Singer, founder of Shero Imaging and board-certified diagnostic radiologist, emphasizes the technology's potential: "Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM) is a true game changer, a technology that should be more widely available and adopted by all breast imaging centers."

CEM combines standard digital mammography with intravenous contrast to highlight areas of increased blood flow often associated with tumors. By incorporating CEM tracking and analytics, Ikonopedia delivers radiologists and breast imaging centers greater consistency in documentation and patient follow-through across all imaging modalities.

"CEM offers radiology practices more options for their patients, especially those who are claustrophobic or unable to undergo MRI due to implanted devices or other contraindications," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

"CEM also enhances cancer detection in dense breast tissue, where traditional mammography may miss subtle findings. By including CEM in our solution, we're delivering a win-win for patients and breast care clinics."

Addressing Critical Gaps in Breast Imaging

CEM serves as a faster, more accessible alternative to breast MRI while providing similar diagnostic accuracy. The technology is particularly valuable for evaluating abnormalities, staging cancer, monitoring treatment response, and screening high-risk patients. It offers significant advantages over traditional approaches:

Improves visualization in dense breast tissue where tumors are often obscured

Provides wider availability and lower cost compared to MRI

Delivers faster, more comfortable patient experience than MRI

Expands access to advanced imaging without MRI scheduling bottlenecks

Reduces patient anxiety through clearer, more definitive results

Advancing the Standard of Care

The addition of CEM reinforces Ikonopedia's commitment to comprehensive breast cancer care. "We're unwavering about a simple principle: no lesion should go unnoticed and untracked," said Crane. "This CEM module gives our customers another essential tool to make that a reality for every patient."

About Ikonopedia

Ikonopedia passionately believes no lesion should go unnoticed and untracked. Breast health requires a comprehensive and closed-loop approach, and our team empowers radiologists through our modern technology to be proactive and thorough with their patients. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com .

